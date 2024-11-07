Jalaj Saxena's historic Ranji Trophy feat

Jalaj Saxena becomes the first player to achieve 6000 runs and 400 wickets in Ranji Trophy. With 14 centuries and 33 half-centuries, he boasts a first-class average of 33.97.

Kerala's Jalaj Saxena has achieved a rare feat in Ranji Trophy cricket. By taking five wickets against Uttar Pradesh, he became the first player to reach both 400 wickets and 6000 runs in the Ranji Trophy. The 37-year-old, who hasn't yet represented India, has been a mainstay for Kerala in domestic cricket for some years now. He reached the 400-wicket milestone by dismissing Nitish Rana.

Saxena is only the thirteenth player in Ranji Trophy history to achieve 400 wickets. He debuted in first-class cricket in 2005, representing Madhya Pradesh for a decade before joining Kerala in the 2016-17 season. Following Saxena's achievement, former Indian player Robin Uthappa posted on X, "Some greats don’t always get to don the India jersey. But they leave a legacy nonetheless. One that leaves an impact on their team mates, young budding cricketers, and our domestic cricket circuit on the whole. @jalajsaxena33 is one of those. Incredible achievement! "

With 6795 first-class runs at an average of 33.97, including 14 centuries and 33 half-centuries, Saxena has now crossed the 400-wicket mark. His five-wicket haul against Uttar Pradesh at the St. Xavier's College Ground in Thiruvananthapuram marks his 13th five-wicket haul at this venue. There were concerns about his participation due to a severe fever before the match.

Although Kerala included Vaisakh Chandran as backup for Saxena, he ultimately played a crucial role in the match. This was Saxena's 29th five-wicket haul in first-class cricket. With over 9000 runs and 600 wickets in various domestic formats, he is only the fourth player to achieve this double.

