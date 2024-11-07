Italian all-rounder Thomas Draca enters IPL auction

For the first time, an Italian player has registered for the IPL mega auction. Thomas Draca has registered as an all-rounder for the auction, which will be held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on November 24th and 25th. A total of 1574 players have registered for this year's IPL auction, with 409 overseas players, including Draca.

Draca played for the Brampton Wolves in the Global T20 League in Canada. The medium pacer gained attention for his all-round skills. In six innings in the Canadian Global T20 competition, Draca took 11 wickets with an economy rate of 6.88 and an average of 10.63, making him the second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament.

Draca's best performance was against Surrey, where he took three wickets for 18 runs. His performance helped Brampton finish second in the tournament and qualify for the next stage, but they were eliminated after losing the qualifier. Draca has also signed a contract to play for MI Emirates in the upcoming ILT20 league in the UAE.

Draca made his international debut for Italy against Luxembourg in June this year. He has played four T20Is for his country, taking eight wickets. Draca has registered for the IPL auction as an all-rounder with a base price of 30 lakh rupees. Fans are now eagerly waiting to see if he makes it to the final shortlist.

Each team can have a maximum squad of 25 players, including the retained ones. This means that the 10 teams need to select 204 players in the auction. 46 players were retained by the teams before the auction.

