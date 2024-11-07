Bengaluru: BBMP restricts JC Road traffic for white-topping; alternative routes advised

BBMP's white-topping work on Bengaluru's JC Road, from Nala Junction to Town Hall Junction, restricts vehicle movement temporarily. Alternative routes via Lalbagh Main Gate and Minerva Circle are advised. Traffic police request public cooperation to ease congestion until the project is completed.

Bengaluru: Commuters on JC Road will face traffic restrictions starting today as the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) commences white-topping work from Nala Junction to Town Hall Junction. The project is expected to impact traffic flow significantly, with vehicular movement prohibited on this section until the work is completed.

The white-topping project along JC Road, which stretches from Nala Junction to Town Hall Junction, aims to improve road durability and offer a smoother driving experience for Bengaluru’s commuters. However, the ongoing construction will result in temporary road closures, creating potential traffic delays.



Alternative routes

Due to this project, vehicles travelling on JC Road towards various parts of Bengaluru will need to adjust their routes. Here are the BBMP's recommended detours to ease the traffic impact:

- For vehicles travelling from Hosur Road towards Majestic via JC Road: Motorists should take a right turn near Lalbagh Main Gate, then proceed through KH Road, Shantinagar, and Richmond Circle to reach their destinations.



- For vehicles heading north from South End Circle via JC Road: Drivers should take a left at Minerva Circle and follow the route through Lalbagh Fort Road, eventually connecting with KR Road.



The traffic police have requested public cooperation during this period to minimize congestion and ensure the project's swift completion. Commuters are advised to plan their journeys and follow the suggested alternative routes to avoid delays.

The Bengaluru traffic police urge motorists to cooperate with the temporary restrictions and follow traffic diversions to keep traffic moving as smoothly as possible. This white-topping project, once completed, is expected to significantly improve the road's quality, benefiting all road users.

