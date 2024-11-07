Lifestyle

Chhath Puja 2024: Aamna Sharif inspired salwar suit to wear

Golden Organza Sharara Suit

For a unique Chhath look, choose a lightweight golden organza sharara suit. It's stylish and easy to wear

Gota Patti Style Long Suit

For a sober look, opt for a Gota Patti style long suit with a heavy dupatta. Enhance the look with matching accessories

Angrakha Kalidar Anarkali Suit

Trending Angrakha Kalidar suits offer a beautiful ethnic look. Pair them with shararas, skirts, or churidar salwars

Heavy Embroidery Work Gharara Suit

A heavily embroidered Gharara suit is a great festive choice, offering a graceful and lengthening silhouette

Multi-Color Thread Work Sharara

Choose a thread-work sharara suit for an Indo-Western look. Add a red dupatta to enhance the outfit

Floor-Length Floral Print Suit

Opt for a floor-length floral print suit in various colors. Style it with a nice hairstyle and subtle makeup

