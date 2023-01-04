Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Fan who tattooed Messi's name on forehead after Argentina's World Cup 2022 win trolled for regretting decision

    To celebrate Argentina's World Cup 2022 victory, Colombian influencer Mike Jambs got Lionel Messi's name tattooed on his forehead in bold letters. However, his joy was short-lived as he faced immense criticism, so much so that he now 'regrets' getting the tattoo.

    football mike jambs Fan who tattooed Messi's name on forehead after Argentina's World Cup 2022 win trolled for regretting decision snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jan 4, 2023, 3:17 PM IST

    When Argentina won the Qatar World Cup in 2022, it was a dream realised by many fans worldwide who grew up cheering for legendary forward Lionel Messi in addition to Argentine fans. Several enthusiasts believed Messi's victory in the FIFA World Cup, the last major title lacking from his trophy cabinet, sealed his legacy and cemented his place in football folklore.

    A massive fan frenzy followed, in which those gripped by Messi fever attempted various things to show their love and support for the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star. Getting a tattoo of the 35-year-old legend's name or designs symbolic of the former Barcelona icon is one of the most common ways people show appreciation for him.

    Also read: It's Ronaldo vs Messi again! Stage set for epic clash as PSG to face combined XI of Al-Nassr & Al-Hilal stars

    One such fan was Colombian influencer Mike Jambs, who inked Messi's name on his forehead on December 21 - three days after Argentina beat France on penalties in a high-octane final at Doha's Lusail Stadium. Jambs also go 'Dios' or 'God' in Spanish on one side of his face, while on the other side he got three stars that showcase the number of times the nation have lifted the coveted World Cup trophy. "Fulfilling the challenge," he wrote as the caption of the Instagram video.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Mike Jambs (@mike_jambs)

    However, weeks later, Jamb regrets getting Messi's name tattooed on his forehead. "I regret having done the tattoo because instead of bringing me positive things, it's led to lots of negative things, both personally and for my family. I didn't think I'd be saying this so soon and I felt very proud of what I'd done in the first few days, but I now wish I hadn't done it," he shared in Spanish in the video.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Mike Jambs (@mike_jambs)

    Mike Jambs has now become fodder for trolls, with most social media users mocking the Colombian influencer for faking the whole Messi tattoo episode to gain popularity. 

    "How far people go for the hunger of "fame" putting together this whole circus and the worst thing is that there are people who believe," noted one user on social media, while another added, "The only thing worse than faking a tattoo to gain notoriety, is pretending you regret it at 6 days. You're a clown."

    Another user on Instagram noted, "But you better not be a positive example to society. Ruining your face for more likes. That is having zero personality and living what the rest says," while a fourth remarked, "How far people go for the hunger of "fame". Putting together this whole circus and the worst thing is that there are people who believe."

    Also read: No Barcelona return for Messi as Argentina's World Cup-winning captain 'agrees to stay at PSG'

    Here's a look at how some Twitter users reacted to Mike Jambs' video in which he states he regrets getting Messi's name tattooed on his forehead:

    Last Updated Jan 4, 2023, 3:17 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football 'For you, King': Real Madrid star Rodrygo wins hearts with tribute to Pele in Copa del Rey victory against Cacereno snt

    'For you, King': Real Madrid star Rodrygo wins hearts with tribute to Pele in Copa del Rey victory

    football english premier league EPL 2022-23, MUN vs BOU: We were lucky - Erik ten Hag critical despite Manchester United 3-0 win over Bournemouth-ayh

    EPL 2022-23: 'We were lucky' - Erik ten Hag critical despite Manchester United's 3-0 win over Bournemouth

    football Who is Bhupinder Singh Gill, the first Sikh punjabi assistant referee in Premier League history snt

    Who is Bhupinder Singh Gill, the first Sikh assistant referee in Premier League history?

    Big Bash League, BBL 2022-23: Adam Zampa defends Mankading run-out appeal against Tom Rogers for backing up-ayh

    BBL 2022-23: Adam Zampa defends 'Mankading' run-out appeal against Tom Rogers for backing up

    Exclusive BCCI to shift Rishabh Pant to Mumbai; Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala likely to treat cricketer-ayh

    Exclusive: BCCI to shift Rishabh Pant to Mumbai; Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala likely to treat cricketer

    Recent Stories

    Mahindra Thar gets a new golden colour may be budget friendly 4x2 version gcw

    Mahindra Thar gets a new golden colour; could be pocket-friendly 4x2 version

    Bhojpuri actress Yamini Singh accuses Pawan Singh of sexual misconduct says she doesnt want to work with him RBA

    Bhojpuri actress Yamini Singh accuses Pawan Singh of sexual misconduct, says she doesn’t want to work with him

    football Packed streets pay final respects as Pele is laid to rest-ayh

    Packed streets pay final respects as Pele is laid to rest

    Former Congress President Sonia Gandhi admitted to Delhi's Ganga Ram Hospital; check details AJR

    Former Congress President Sonia Gandhi admitted to Delhi's Ganga Ram Hospital; check details

    From Sonam Kapoor to Abhishek Bachchan, bollywood celebs who sold their apartments for a huge amount vma

    From Sonam Kapoor to Abhishek Bachchan, bollywood celebs who sold their apartments for a huge amount

    Recent Videos

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Mumbai/1st T20I: The role of a number 6 and number 7 batter is to come and bat with confidence - Deepak Hooda-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 1st T20I: 'The role of a No. 6 and No. 7 batter is to bat with confidence' - Hooda

    Video Icon
    Shocking Delhi crime on CCTV: Girl stabbed six times for breaking friendship

    Shocking Delhi crime on CCTV: Girl stabbed six times for breaking friendship

    Video Icon
    Hit-and-Run case: Delhi Police hit with cover-up charge; AAP gives political twist

    Hit-and-Run case: Delhi Police hit with cover-up charge; AAP gives political twist

    Video Icon
    Shocking hit-and-run case in Delhi; 20-year-old girl dragged under car for kilometres

    New Year hit-and-run case shocks Delhi; CCTV confirms young girl was dragged under car for kilometres

    Video Icon
    Watch First batch of Agniveers reported at the Maratha Light Infrantry Regimental Centre

    Watch: When the first batch of Agniveers reported at the Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre

    Video Icon