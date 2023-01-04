Fan who tattooed Messi's name on forehead after Argentina's World Cup 2022 win trolled for regretting decision

To celebrate Argentina's World Cup 2022 victory, Colombian influencer Mike Jambs got Lionel Messi's name tattooed on his forehead in bold letters. However, his joy was short-lived as he faced immense criticism, so much so that he now 'regrets' getting the tattoo.

When Argentina won the Qatar World Cup in 2022, it was a dream realised by many fans worldwide who grew up cheering for legendary forward Lionel Messi in addition to Argentine fans. Several enthusiasts believed Messi's victory in the FIFA World Cup, the last major title lacking from his trophy cabinet, sealed his legacy and cemented his place in football folklore.

A massive fan frenzy followed, in which those gripped by Messi fever attempted various things to show their love and support for the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star. Getting a tattoo of the 35-year-old legend's name or designs symbolic of the former Barcelona icon is one of the most common ways people show appreciation for him.

Also read: It's Ronaldo vs Messi again! Stage set for epic clash as PSG to face combined XI of Al-Nassr & Al-Hilal stars

One such fan was Colombian influencer Mike Jambs, who inked Messi's name on his forehead on December 21 - three days after Argentina beat France on penalties in a high-octane final at Doha's Lusail Stadium. Jambs also go 'Dios' or 'God' in Spanish on one side of his face, while on the other side he got three stars that showcase the number of times the nation have lifted the coveted World Cup trophy. "Fulfilling the challenge," he wrote as the caption of the Instagram video.

However, weeks later, Jamb regrets getting Messi's name tattooed on his forehead. "I regret having done the tattoo because instead of bringing me positive things, it's led to lots of negative things, both personally and for my family. I didn't think I'd be saying this so soon and I felt very proud of what I'd done in the first few days, but I now wish I hadn't done it," he shared in Spanish in the video.

Mike Jambs has now become fodder for trolls, with most social media users mocking the Colombian influencer for faking the whole Messi tattoo episode to gain popularity.

"How far people go for the hunger of "fame" putting together this whole circus and the worst thing is that there are people who believe," noted one user on social media, while another added, "The only thing worse than faking a tattoo to gain notoriety, is pretending you regret it at 6 days. You're a clown."

Another user on Instagram noted, "But you better not be a positive example to society. Ruining your face for more likes. That is having zero personality and living what the rest says," while a fourth remarked, "How far people go for the hunger of "fame". Putting together this whole circus and the worst thing is that there are people who believe."

Also read: No Barcelona return for Messi as Argentina's World Cup-winning captain 'agrees to stay at PSG'

Here's a look at how some Twitter users reacted to Mike Jambs' video in which he states he regrets getting Messi's name tattooed on his forehead: