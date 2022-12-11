Will Manchester United hunt for Cristiano Ronaldo replacement in January? Erik ten Hag answers

Manchester United has parted ways with Cristiano Ronaldo and is in the hunt for his replacement. But will it happen in the January transfer window? Club boss Erik ten Hag has commented on the same.

English giants Manchester United is done and dusted with Portuguese sensation Cristiano Ronaldo. The two parted ways last month after a mutual agreement following the latter's explosive interview with football journalist Piers Morgan, where he expressed his dissatisfaction with the club. Meanwhile, the Red Devils will be hunting for his replacement, while fans wonder if it will happen in the upcoming January transfer window. On the same note, club head coach Erik ten Hag has confirmed that options would be considered in the forthcoming window, with Cody Gakpo and Goncalo Ramos being eyed. While the Dutchman would want a central forward, he has refrained from revealing the potential targets.

"Yes [we will look for Ronaldo's replacement in January], but only when we find the right player. We do everything in our power. We are researching every opportunity, and we do everything we can if that opportunity is there to contract them. I cannot give comments on specific players. I will never do that. Players have contracts, and I respect that but make sure we are working in the background to get the right players in," ten Hag told MUTV on Saturday after a beating by Real Betis in a friendly. ALSO READ: Will Cristiano Ronaldo's departure from Manchester United affect his Old Trafford legacy?

