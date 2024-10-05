Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Paul Pogba's four-year doping ban reduced after successful appeal

    Earlier in March, the Paul Pogba was handed a four-year ban after testing positive for DHEA in August 2023. A four-year ban is the standard length under the World Anti-Doping Code.

    football Paul Pogba's four-year doping ban reduced after successful appeal scr
    French midfielder Paul Pogba's four-year doping ban has been reduced to 18 months by Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Friday (October 4). With the reduction, the 31-year-old is now eligible to resume playing for Juventus as early as March 2025. 

    "The suspension is now 18 months, starting September 11, 2023," CAS director general Matthieu Reeb told Reuters. 

    Earlier in March, the Juventus player was handed a four-year ban after testing positive for DHEA in August 2023. A four-year ban is the standard length under the World Anti-Doping Code. Italy's anti-doping agency had advocated for maximum penalty after the failed test, but Pogba consistently maintained his innocence, asserting he had never knowingly taken banned substances. 

    In a statement following the initial ban, Pogba said, "As a professional athlete, I would never do anything to enhance my performance by using banned substances and have never disrespected or cheated fellow athletes and supporters." 

    The test was performed after Juventus' 3-0 Serie A 2023-24 Season opening win against Udinese. Pogba was an unused substitute in that game. Then the positive doping test was also confirmed in a counter-analysis on a second sample in October last year. 

    The CAS ruling paves the way for Pogba to make a come back and get his career back on track. The midfielder's footballing journey so far has been a mix of highs and lows. He was arguably one of the best young midfielders in world football during his first stint in Juve. However, since making the then world record move to Manchester United in 2016, his  performances took a downturn. 

    Despite his struggles at the club level, Pogba was impressive for the national team. He played a key role as France won the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. The midfielder played six of the seven matches for Les Bleus and scored a goal in the 4-2 win over Croatia in the final at Luzhniki Stadium.  

    Pogba returned to Juve in 2022, but because of injuries and doping scandals, he made just 10 appearances in all competitions . With the reduced ban, he now has a chance to potentially revitalize his legacy in the sport. 

