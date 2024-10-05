Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala Gold Rate Today, October 05 2024: Rate of 8 gram gold is Rs 56,960; Check details

    As of October 5, gold prices remain unchanged in the state, holding steady at an all-time high of Rs 56,960 for one sovereign (8 grams). Consumers are concerned about the possibility of prices surpassing Rs 57,000.

    Kerala Gold Rate Today, October 05 2024: Rate of 8 gram gold is Rs 56960
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Oct 5, 2024, 12:18 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: There is no change in the gold price in the state today (Oct 05), with trading continuing at a record high. The price for one sovereign (8 gm) of gold is Rs 56,960. Consumers of gold jewelry are anxious about whether the price will exceed Rs 57,000.

    In the past three days, gold prices have increased by Rs 560. Factors such as geopolitical conflicts, wars, and trade tensions between countries have contributed to the rise in gold prices.

    The price of one gram of 22-carat gold today is Rs 7,120, while one gram of 18-carat gold is priced at Rs 5,885. There has been no change in silver prices, which saw a rise of Rs 2 yesterday. The current price of one gram of silver is Rs 100.

    Gold Prices in October at a Glance

    October 1: The price of one pavan (8 grams) of gold decreased by Rs 240, bringing the market price to Rs 56,400.

    October 2: Price increased by Rs 400, raising the market price to Rs 56,800.

    October 3: Price rose by Rs 80, resulting in a market price of Rs 56,880.

    October 4: Price increased again by Rs 80, leading to a market price of Rs 56,960.

    October 5: No change in gold prices; the market price remains at Rs 56,960.
     

