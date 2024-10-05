Drama on national TV debate as Acharya & Maulana rain blows, hurl abuses over Lord Krishna insult (WATCH)

A fiery debate on Zee News’ popular program "Taal Thok Ke" spiraled into chaos when Acharya Vikramaditya slapped a Maulana for allegedly disrespecting Shri Krishna, one of Hinduism's most revered deities

A fiery debate on Zee News’ popular program "Taal Thok Ke" spiraled into chaos when Acharya Vikramaditya slapped a Maulana for allegedly disrespecting Shri Krishna, one of Hinduism's most revered deities. The heated discussion, centered around controversial preacher Zakir Naik’s visit to Pakistan, quickly escalated into a physical confrontation, shocking viewers nationwide.

The tension, which had been mounting throughout the debate, reached a breaking point when Acharya Vikramaditya and Haziq Khan, another panellist, clashed verbally. But in an unexpected turn, words soon turned into blows.

"Shri Krishna ki 16,000...' Haziq Khan was heard saying when Acharya Vikramaditya, enraged over Lord Krishna's insult, pounced on him and slapped him, What followed was on-air brawl with both trying to hit each other.

A video capturing the scuffle, which shows slaps and punches being exchanged on live television, has since gone viral, igniting a firestorm of reactions online.

The debate, intended to be a discussion on Zakir Naik's influence and actions, was abruptly cut short as the physical altercation unfolded. The incident has raised concerns about the volatile nature of debates on sensitive religious matters and the growing trend of confrontations on national television.

