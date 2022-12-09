Will Cristiano Ronaldo's departure from Manchester United affect his Old Trafford legacy?

Cristiano Ronaldo has completed his second spell at Manchester United, which ended sourly. But will it affect his legacy at Old Trafford? Diego Forlan doesn't feel so.

Portuguese sensation Cristiano Ronaldo returned to English giant Manchester United last year and had a decent season, only to witness a significant downfall in his performance this season, depriving him of enough game time at Old Trafford. Consequently, he left the club on a sour note last month after alleging in an interview that the Red Devils tried to betray him by pushing him out this summer, while he has lost respect for club head coach Erik ten Hag, who doesn't respect him. After his contract was mutually terminated, it was discussed if his Old Trafford reputation would be tarnished. But former United and Uruguayan legend Diego Forlan feels that would not be the case.

Conversing with Stats Perform, Forlan said, "It won't affect [his legacy], but obviously, it wasn't the best [exit]. It was a pity because we are talking about one of the best players in history, a great professional and a club that is an example. The fact that it's broken is a real shame. Because he [Ronaldo], like other great football players at the club, was an ambassador of the club itself." FOLLOW QATAR WORLD CUP 2022 UPDATES HERE

"In general, these players can play where they want, but maybe not where they would prefer now because of their age. Some clubs would love to have them, but today, it is more difficult because clubs look more at numbers and age, and the teams start taking other decisions. But, we will have to see what motivates him [Ronaldo], what he likes and which options of different clubs will be available for him," added Forlan.

Ronaldo's performance for Portugal in the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar hasn't been impressive, as he was dropped by Portuguese boss Fernando Santos during the pre-quarters meeting against Switzerland. More importantly, the Navigators won the clash incredibly, unlike the ones in the group stage, where Ronnie featured. ALSO READ: Manchester United Board of Directors block dividends payment of 2023 to Glazers; here's why

