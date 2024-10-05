Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bridgerton 4: Luke Thompson, Yerin Ha starrer new season is 'fairy tale mixed with reality' - WATCH

    The fourth season of Bridgerton is set to introduce Benedict Bridgerton, portrayed by Luke Thompson, as he embarks on a journey of self-discovery and love. Alongside Yerin Ha, who plays the ambitious maid Sophie Baek, the season promises a blend of fairy tale charm and real-life struggles, captivating audiences in 2026

    First Published Oct 5, 2024, 12:41 PM IST
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Oct 5, 2024, 12:41 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 5, 2024, 12:41 PM IST

    After Penelope Featherington, known as Lady Wistledown, found her match in Colin Bridgerton, attention turns to the fourth Bridgerton sibling, Benedict, portrayed by Luke Thompson, as he navigates the quest for a suitable partner. Recently, the creators of the period drama Shondaland released an interview featuring the leads of the upcoming fourth season, Luke Thompson and Yerin Ha, where they discussed the storyline and their character arcs. Luke characterized the forthcoming season as a blend of fairy tale elements intertwined with real-life challenges, while Yerin Ha described it as an “emotional tug-of-war” between their desires and societal expectations. Reports indicate that the fourth season of Bridgerton is set to premiere in 2026.

    Shondaland has announced that Ha will take on the role of Sophie Baek, an ambitious maid from a low-born background who sneaks into a ball in search of something significant. Meanwhile, Benedict, who is still struggling to find his purpose, will unexpectedly encounter her and fall madly in love.

    The two leads shared insights into their characters, with Ha explaining that Sophie’s journey would be “prismatic,” showcasing her perspective from the other side of the societal spectrum, much like a rainbow filled with love and happiness. Thompson revealed that Benedict, who has often felt bewildered by societal expectations, will confront his restlessness and delve deeper into his issues with commitment.

    When discussing his character, Thompson expressed that Benedict is a man with numerous interests, yet at times, this makes him feel lost. He noted that there is an underlying discomfort within him regarding commitment, indicating that this season would see him grapple with this struggle.

    The official synopsis for season 4, as stated by Netflix, focuses on Benedict, the bohemian second son. Despite both his elder and younger brothers being happily married, Benedict is hesitant to settle down. His perspective shifts when an enchanting woman captures his attention at Violet Bridgerton’s masquerade ball.

    Bridgerton is renowned for its romantic storylines and the sizzling chemistry between characters. Viewers can anticipate Benedict’s transformation from a character who resents love and marriage to one who craves it by the end of the season. Additionally, the introduction of Sophie’s character has already piqued interest.

    Ha also shared her experience of joining the Bridgerton family, stating that she felt warmly welcomed by the existing cast. She expressed gratitude for the open arms with which everyone received her, emphasizing the overwhelming joy of becoming part of the ensemble.

