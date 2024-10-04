UEFA Nations League: Kevin de Bruyne ruled out of Belgium squad as he requests rest

De Bruyne has missed the last four matches for Manchester City after sustaining an injury against Inter Milan in the Champions League last month. The 33-year-old playmaker is a key player for both club and country.

Belgium captain Kevin de Bruyne will miss the UEFA Nations League fixtures against Italy and France this month and has also asked for more time off from international duty, head coach Domenico Tedesco said on Friday as he announced his squad.

De Bruyne has missed the last four matches for Manchester City after sustaining an injury against Inter Milan in the Champions League last month. The 33-year-old playmaker is a key player for both club and country. Man City manager Pep Guardiola has already confirmed that De Bruyne was expected to be out until the international break next month with a muscle injury.

"I had long conversations with Kevin,"Tedesco revealed. "He is very motivated to continue with the Red Devils and to play in the World Cup in 2026. He just needs this break to take care of his body. when it really counts- the World Cup- he will be there."

Belgium were eliminated in the last-16 stage of the Euro 2024 in Germany after losing 1-0 to France. Tedesco downplayed De Bruyne's comments after yet disappointing outing in a major tournament.

"He always wants to win, and of course, after a tough loss, emotions run high. But in the dressing room, this isn't big issue. Kevin is a big personality, and we're moving forward together," further said the Belgium coach.

De Bruyne, who made his international debut back in 2010, has played 107 matches for the Belgium national team, scoring 30 goals and recording 49 assists in the process.

Romelu Lukaku, who missed the Nations League fixtures in September as he was finalising his move from Chelsea to Napoli, has been recalled despite finding the back of the net only two times from four Serie A games since his return to action. Nevertheless, the 31-year-old is Belgium's all-time top goal-scorer, with 85 scalps to his name from 119 appearances.

Belgium will play away to Italy on October 10 (local time), before welcoming France four days later.

