BJP expels Savitri Jindal for contesting independently in high-stakes Haryana polls; check details

The Haryana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unit has expelled as many as four leaders, including India's 'richest woman' Savitri Jindal, for six years after they chose to contest the Haryana Assembly elections 2024 as independent candidates against official party nominees. Jindal, a prominent figure in Indian business and politics, is running as an independent from the Hisar constituency after being denied a ticket by the BJP.

The expulsion, announced on Saturday (October 5) while polling for the single-phase legislative elections was underway, also includes Gautam Sardana, Tarun Jain, and Amit Grover—three other leaders representing the Hisar Assembly segment.

Savitri Jindal, widow of industrialist OP Jindal and mother of BJP's Kurukshetra MP Naveen Jindal, is contesting against sitting BJP MLA and Haryana Minister Kamal Gupta. Speaking to reporters, Jindal expressed surprise at her expulsion, saying that the party had not consulted her about her candidacy.

"I am contesting the election as an independent candidate. I will do whatever the Hisar family wants. I don't know anything about my expulsion or the BJP's decision," she said.

This is not the first instance of disciplinary action by the Haryana BJP. On September 29, the party expelled eight other leaders, including former minister Ranjit Chautala and ex-MLA Devendra Kadyan, for running as independents in defiance of party directives.

