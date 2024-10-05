Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BJP expels Savitri Jindal for contesting independently in high-stakes Haryana polls; check details

    The expulsion, announced on Saturday (October 5) while polling for the single-phase legislative elections was underway, also includes Gautam Sardana, Tarun Jain, and Amit Grover—three other leaders representing the Hisar Assembly segment.

    BJP expels Savitri Jindal for contesting independently in high-stakes Haryana polls; check details AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Oct 5, 2024, 12:36 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 5, 2024, 12:36 PM IST

    The Haryana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unit has expelled as many as four leaders, including India's 'richest woman' Savitri Jindal, for six years after they chose to contest the Haryana Assembly elections 2024 as independent candidates against official party nominees. Jindal, a prominent figure in Indian business and politics, is running as an independent from the Hisar constituency after being denied a ticket by the BJP.

    The expulsion, announced on Saturday (October 5) while polling for the single-phase legislative elections was underway, also includes Gautam Sardana, Tarun Jain, and Amit Grover—three other leaders representing the Hisar Assembly segment.

    'I'm the sole reason for my death': Andhra female techie jumps from PG in Bengaluru's Whitefield

    Savitri Jindal, widow of industrialist OP Jindal and mother of BJP's Kurukshetra MP Naveen Jindal, is contesting against sitting BJP MLA and Haryana Minister Kamal Gupta. Speaking to reporters, Jindal expressed surprise at her expulsion, saying that the party had not consulted her about her candidacy.

    "I am contesting the election as an independent candidate. I will do whatever the Hisar family wants. I don't know anything about my expulsion or the BJP's decision," she said.

    This is not the first instance of disciplinary action by the Haryana BJP. On September 29, the party expelled eight other leaders, including former minister Ranjit Chautala and ex-MLA Devendra Kadyan, for running as independents in defiance of party directives.

    NIA raids 22 locations across 5 states in major terror conspiracy crackdown

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Relief for Kerala BJP chief K Surendran; Court acquits him in Manjeswaram election bribery case anr

    Relief for Kerala BJP chief K Surendran; Court acquits him in Manjeswaram election bribery case

    Drama on national TV debate as Acharya & Maulana rain blows, hurl abuses over Lord Krishna insult (WATCH) shk

    Drama on national TV debate as Acharya & Maulana rain blows, hurl abuses over Lord Krishna insult (WATCH)

    Andhra woman techie jumps from Whitefield PG commits self death in Bengaluru vkp

    ‘I’m the sole reason for my death’: Andhra female techie jumps from PG in Bengaluru’s Whitefield

    Kerala Onam Bumper lottery tickets almost sold out; 63 lakh tickets sold with just 4 days left for draw anr

    Kerala Onam Bumper lottery: 63 lakh tickets sold with just 4 days left for draw

    NIA raids 22 locations across 5 states in major terror conspiracy crackdown AJR

    NIA raids 22 locations across 5 states in major terror conspiracy crackdown

    Recent Stories

    Relief for Kerala BJP chief K Surendran; Court acquits him in Manjeswaram election bribery case anr

    Relief for Kerala BJP chief K Surendran; Court acquits him in Manjeswaram election bribery case

    Drama on national TV debate as Acharya & Maulana rain blows, hurl abuses over Lord Krishna insult (WATCH) shk

    Drama on national TV debate as Acharya & Maulana rain blows, hurl abuses over Lord Krishna insult (WATCH)

    Kerala Gold Rate Today, October 05 2024: Rate of 8 gram gold is Rs 56960 anr

    Kerala Gold Rate Today, October 05 2024: Rate of 8 gram gold is Rs 56,960; Check details

    Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor's 'Devara: Part 1' to release on OTT on THIS date! RKK

    Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor's 'Devara' to release on OTT on THIS date!

    Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor's 'Devara: Part 1' to release on OTT on THIS date! RKK

    Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor's 'Devara' to release on OTT on THIS date!

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon