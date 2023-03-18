Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Will Manchester City's Kyle Walker face charges over alleged indecent exposure? Here's the truth

    First Published Mar 18, 2023, 2:28 PM IST

    Kyle Walker has been under fire after allegedly pulling off an indecent exposure, as he had reportedly pulled down his trousers at a venue. However, Cheshire Constabulary has confirmed that the Manchester City defender will not be charged.

    English defender Kyle Walker has been at the centre of a controversy. He has reportedly pulled off an indecent exposure after a story from The Sun stated that he had pulled down his pants at a venue while being out with his friends. At the same time, the CCTV camera footage indeed confirmed the allegations against the Manchester City player.

    As per the report, the alleged incident occurred on March 5, as Cheshire Constabulary opened an investigation into the same. However, on Friday, Cheshire Constabulary announced that the case was closed after Walker voluntarily reported to the police station for questioning on Thursday. Meanwhile, an out-of-court disposal solution was sought for the low-level offence.

    "On Wednesday, March 8, Cheshire Constabulary was made aware of a video circulating on social media concerning an alleged incident at a bar in the Wilmslow area. Officers have now concluded their enquiries which included speaking to those directly involved. A 32-year-old man from Prestbury voluntarily attended a police station for questioning on March 16. He has been dealt with by out-of-court disposal. The matter is now closed," read a statement from Cheshire Constabulary, widely circulated across media houses in the United Kingdom (UK). In contrast, Walker has been called up by England head coach Gareth Southgate in the 25-man squad for the forthcoming UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers versus Italy and Ukraine.

