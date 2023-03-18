Will Manchester City's Kyle Walker face charges over alleged indecent exposure? Here's the truth

Kyle Walker has been under fire after allegedly pulling off an indecent exposure, as he had reportedly pulled down his trousers at a venue. However, Cheshire Constabulary has confirmed that the Manchester City defender will not be charged.

Image Credit: Getty Images

English defender Kyle Walker has been at the centre of a controversy. He has reportedly pulled off an indecent exposure after a story from The Sun stated that he had pulled down his pants at a venue while being out with his friends. At the same time, the CCTV camera footage indeed confirmed the allegations against the Manchester City player.

As per the report, the alleged incident occurred on March 5, as Cheshire Constabulary opened an investigation into the same. However, on Friday, Cheshire Constabulary announced that the case was closed after Walker voluntarily reported to the police station for questioning on Thursday. Meanwhile, an out-of-court disposal solution was sought for the low-level offence.

