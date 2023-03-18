'When will you stop lying?' - Lionel Messi's father Jorge livid over fake news about PSG superstar's future

Lionel Messi has seemingly settled in Paris and is comfortable with his stint with PSG, while he might extend his stay in the French capital. However, his father-cum-agent Jorge is livid with fake news being spread about his future.

Image credit: Getty

Argentine superstar Lionel Messi is having a good time with French champion Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). While the club is all set to retain its crown as the French champion by winning the Ligue 1 this season, it has failed to attract any domestic success; besides failing to get past the line in the UEFA Champions League (UCL), being ousted by German champion Bayern Munich in the pre-quarters last week. As a result of PSG's failure at winning enough titles, there is a belief that he might be done and dusted with his stint in the French capital and return to his former club Barcelona, with the Spanish giants eager to have its man back. While there is also a belief that Messi might pen an extension in Paris, his father-cum-agent Jorge is unhappy with the so-called "fake news" surrounding his future with the club. ALSO READ: Euro 2024 qualifiers - Martinez names Ronaldo in his first call-up with Portugal; lauds CR7's commitment

Image credit: Getty

With the recent news of Messi demanding €600 million to join the Saudi Arabian champion Al-Hilal, Jorge lashed out at the fake reports on Instagram, saying, "When will you stop lying? Where's the proof? Oh, it's all false. OK. No matter how loud it is called. Please, do not believe it. We will no longer tolerate fake news to gain followers."

Image credit: Getty

In the meantime, PSG head coach Christophe Galtier on Friday gave an update regarding Messi's future with PSG, stating, "I know that Leo Messi and the board have been in talks. As for whether Leo Messi will be here next season or not, I have said that it is about desire. I know people are discussing it, but Leo Messi is happy in the dressing room." ALSO READ: 'Messi is an alien' - Rodrigo de Paul in awe of PSG star's 'magic'; invites him to join Atletico Madrid

Image credit: Getty