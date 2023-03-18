Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'When will you stop lying?' - Lionel Messi's father Jorge livid over fake news about PSG superstar's future

    First Published Mar 18, 2023, 10:54 AM IST

    Lionel Messi has seemingly settled in Paris and is comfortable with his stint with PSG, while he might extend his stay in the French capital. However, his father-cum-agent Jorge is livid with fake news being spread about his future.

    Image credit: Getty

    Argentine superstar Lionel Messi is having a good time with French champion Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). While the club is all set to retain its crown as the French champion by winning the Ligue 1 this season, it has failed to attract any domestic success; besides failing to get past the line in the UEFA Champions League (UCL), being ousted by German champion Bayern Munich in the pre-quarters last week.

    As a result of PSG's failure at winning enough titles, there is a belief that he might be done and dusted with his stint in the French capital and return to his former club Barcelona, with the Spanish giants eager to have its man back. While there is also a belief that Messi might pen an extension in Paris, his father-cum-agent Jorge is unhappy with the so-called "fake news" surrounding his future with the club.

    Image credit: Getty

    With the recent news of Messi demanding €600 million to join the Saudi Arabian champion Al-Hilal, Jorge lashed out at the fake reports on Instagram, saying, "When will you stop lying? Where's the proof? Oh, it's all false. OK. No matter how loud it is called. Please, do not believe it. We will no longer tolerate fake news to gain followers."

    Image credit: Getty

    In the meantime, PSG head coach Christophe Galtier on Friday gave an update regarding Messi's future with PSG, stating, "I know that Leo Messi and the board have been in talks. As for whether Leo Messi will be here next season or not, I have said that it is about desire. I know people are discussing it, but Leo Messi is happy in the dressing room."

    Image credit: Getty

    "He [Messi] has 18 goals and 17 assists this season. There was some criticism about the [Champions League] game against Bayern Munich, but he wasn't the only one. As for his future, it is too early to know what will happen," concluded Galtier, as the Argentine is also strongly linked to a move to Major League Soccer (MLS), reports FotMob.

