'Who is Ronaldo? I don't know him' - All Nassr's president's hilarious response to offer for Cristiano

Cristiano Ronaldo has left Manchester United and is hunting for a new club, while Saudi Arabia's Al Nassr has reportedly offered him a mega contract. Meanwhile, here's what club president Musalli Al Muammar has to say.

Portuguese sensation Cristiano Ronaldo is without a club after parting ways with English giants Manchester United. He was let go by the club following his contentious interview with football journalist Piers Morgan. As he hunts for a new club to play the final years of his career, top European clubs have yet to show interest in him. Meanwhile, reports suggest that Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr has offered him a lucrative contract that would make him the club's highest-earning footballer. Ronaldo is yet to take a call on the same, given that he was busy with his national side in the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar. However, now that Portugal is out of the tournament, he is expected to decide soon.

In the meantime, Al Nassr president Musalli Al Muammar was questioned on the topic by Ali Al-Enezi. However, he laughed it off and gave a feeling that he was unaware of the entire thing. "Who is Ronaldo? I don't know him," he was quoted as saying. Although he spoke to SSC Sports later, he tried to play it down. ALSO READ: 'Bring him home' - Real Madrid fans plead club after Ronaldo trains at Valdebebas following World Cup 2022 exit

