When will Lionel Messi return to action for PSG? Christophe Galtier reveals

Lionel Messi is yet to return to action for Paris Saint-Germain since winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar with Argentine. Meanwhile, PSG boss Christophe Galtier has revealed when fans can expect to see the Argentine in action for the club.

Argentine superstar Lionel Messi is still celebrating the title triumph with his national side during the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. Although the feeling is yet to sink in for him, it is about time for him to return to club football with French champion Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Since the WC conclusion last month, PSG has played a couple of Ligue 1 contests, winning and losing apiece. The club will be in action on Friday against Chateauroux in Round 64 for the French Cup 2022-23. However, fans continue to wonder if the Argentine would show up for the match. Meanwhile, Parisians’ head coach Christophe Galtier has provided an update on the same.

According to Galtier, both Messi and Neymar would be out of action for this tie, as he addressed the media and said, “Leo trained yesterday and today. He won’t play tomorrow. We’re making sure he’s ready for the next game. We’ll take stock. I’ll be very attentive to what he’s going to do, but we want him to be available for the next match.” ALSO READ: EPL 2022-23 - PEP GUARDIOLA ALL PRAISE FOR RICO LEWIS AFTER REMARKABLE GAMEPLAY IN VICTORY VS CHELSEA

Messi returned to training this week, while his PSG teammates gave him a guard of honour, and sporting director Luis Campos also presented him with a small trophy. “It was important that he be celebrated at home by all the players at the training centre. He was moved to have this celebration,” added Galtier, reports 90min.

