    When will Lionel Messi return to action for PSG? Christophe Galtier reveals

    First Published Jan 6, 2023, 12:55 PM IST

    Lionel Messi is yet to return to action for Paris Saint-Germain since winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar with Argentine. Meanwhile, PSG boss Christophe Galtier has revealed when fans can expect to see the Argentine in action for the club.

    Image credit: Getty

    Argentine superstar Lionel Messi is still celebrating the title triumph with his national side during the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. Although the feeling is yet to sink in for him, it is about time for him to return to club football with French champion Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Since the WC conclusion last month, PSG has played a couple of Ligue 1 contests, winning and losing apiece. The club will be in action on Friday against Chateauroux in Round 64 for the French Cup 2022-23. However, fans continue to wonder if the Argentine would show up for the match. Meanwhile, Parisians’ head coach Christophe Galtier has provided an update on the same.

    Image credit: Getty

    According to Galtier, both Messi and Neymar would be out of action for this tie, as he addressed the media and said, “Leo trained yesterday and today. He won’t play tomorrow. We’re making sure he’s ready for the next game. We’ll take stock. I’ll be very attentive to what he’s going to do, but we want him to be available for the next match.”

    Image credit: Getty

    Messi returned to training this week, while his PSG teammates gave him a guard of honour, and sporting director Luis Campos also presented him with a small trophy. “It was important that he be celebrated at home by all the players at the training centre. He was moved to have this celebration,” added Galtier, reports 90min.

    Image credit: Getty

    “We’ll see when it’s his next game, but there is no demand and need for Leo to be celebrated. I dare to hope that our supporters will celebrate him. There’s no reason for them not to,” Galtier concluded. Meanwhile, Neymar is undergoing treatment for his injured ankle and was never in contention for the Chateauroux game.

