    EPL 2022-23: Pep Guardiola all praise for Rico Lewis after remarkable gameplay in victory vs Chelsea

    EPL 2022-23: Manchester City maintained its composure to come up with a marginal 1-0 success against Chelsea on Thursday. Meanwhile, club boss Pep Guardiola hailed Rico Lewis for his incredible gameplay.

    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Jan 6, 2023, 12:02 PM IST

    Defending champion Manchester City was in for a tough fight against English giants Chelsea in the 2022-23 English Premier League (EPL) at Stamford Bridge in London on Thursday. However, it managed to maintain its composure, winning 1-0, thanks to Riyad Mahrez's 63rd-minute strike, with Jack Grealish's assist. But, it was defender Rico Lewis who grabbed head coach Pep Guardiola's attention for his refined gameplay that opened the doors for a Cityzens' win. While City struggled at half-time, after the English defender's introduction in the second half, the side came up with a more stable performance.

    Articulating to Sky Sports, Guardiola said, "In the last games, Rico can make his teammates play better. Some players play for themselves well, but [Lewis] can make the whole team play better because he knows exactly what he has to do with every movement he does. He's playing the level he was playing against Chelsea in the EFL Cup, against Leeds, and Liverpool. He changed the game."

    Guardiola also heaped praise on fellow defender John Stones and communicated, "He played extraordinarily in the World Cup. He can adapt perfectly in the build-up with three [at the back], [playing] wider. He has the calmness, the composure. He is playing at the best level, maybe for the first time in seven years since we arrived. When he is stable here [pointing to his head], he is a fantastic player when his mood is good."

    As City is placed second, five points behind leader Arsenal, Guardiola credited the Gunners and said, "Well, it could have been seven points, or ten or eight, but now the gap is five points. We have to look at ourselves, but I must admit that the way they play, Arsenal deserve to be there. It's not just about the points, the way they are playing. Even when they lost against [Manchester] United and drew with Newcastle, their quality and level are so good."

