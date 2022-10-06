'It's not an extra motivation' - Mourinho ahead of breaking Ferguson's most European match wins

Jose Mourinho is one of the most successful European managers. He is on the verge of breaking the record of most European tournament matches and surpassing Sir Alex Ferguson.

When it comes to some of the most successful managers in European football, some renowned names strike one's mind. One of them has to be legendary former Manchester United head coach Sir Alex Ferguson, who also holds the record of winning the most matches in European club competitions. However, that record is on the verge of getting smashed, as in contention is another great European boss Jose Mourinho, who is currently guiding Italian giants AS Roma. Fergie's record could be broken as his side takes on Real Betis in the 2022-23 UEFA Europa League on Thursday. However, the Portuguese is not pondering on it.

When questioned about the topic, Mourinho firmly replied, "It's not an extra motivation. I am proud of the 106, and when the 107th arrives, either tomorrow or next week, I don't know, but when it comes, it'll be a proud moment in my career. I've always said that I'll think about this kind of thing when I finish my career." ALSO READ: UCL 2022-23 - REECE JAMES CAN BECOME A CHELSEA LEGEND, BELIEVES GRAHAM POTTER

"When I finish my career, I have many things to think about and remember, but now, no. Right now, the only thing that I am worried about is winning the next game. I'm always [thinking about] the next one, and the next one is tomorrow. As I said, it will undoubtedly be challenging," continued Mourinho, FotMob.

