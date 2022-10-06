Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UCL 2022-23: Reece James can become a Chelsea legend, believes Graham Potter

    Chelsea rout AC Milan 3-0 in its UEFA Champions League clash on Wednesday. As Reece James scored the winner, club boss Graham Potter stated that the former had the potential of becoming a club legend.

    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Oct 6, 2022, 2:27 PM IST

    English giants Chelsea was back to its winning ways in the UEFA Champions League (UCL) 2022-23. On Wednesday, it plundered Italian champion AC Milan 3-0 at Stamford Bridge, rising to the second spot in its group table. As for the goal-scorers, it started with Wesley Fofana (24), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (56) and Reece James (61). Following the success, The Blues' head coach Graham Potter was all praise for the latter, who also came up with a critical assist during the second goal, and feels that the English defender has the potential to become a club legend, much like John Terry.

    Interacting with the reporters, Potter expressed, "I think Reece is just a fantastic player, and he's a young player. He's constantly developing; he will improve as we go. I've enjoyed working with him; he has a lot to offer. He's fantastic; he can play any game in the world. He's just tremendous."

    "He's so important to us. My job is to try and help him reach his potential, and his potential is he could be a Chelsea legend. That's the level that he has, the potential that he has. But, for that to happen, he has to be part of a successful team, and that's what we're working towards," added Potter, reports FotMob.

    Potter was also concerned about opening goal-scorer Fofana's possible injury and articulated, "We don't know yet [how serious his injury is]. We will do a scan tomorrow. Fingers crossed. I wouldn't want to speculate on it now, but we're concerned and hope for the best. He's not had much luck, but he's a young, strong guy. We'll support him but not too much to report."

