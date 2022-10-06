UCL 2022-23: Reece James can become a Chelsea legend, believes Graham Potter

Chelsea rout AC Milan 3-0 in its UEFA Champions League clash on Wednesday. As Reece James scored the winner, club boss Graham Potter stated that the former had the potential of becoming a club legend.

English giants Chelsea was back to its winning ways in the UEFA Champions League (UCL) 2022-23. On Wednesday, it plundered Italian champion AC Milan 3-0 at Stamford Bridge, rising to the second spot in its group table. As for the goal-scorers, it started with Wesley Fofana (24), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (56) and Reece James (61). Following the success, The Blues' head coach Graham Potter was all praise for the latter, who also came up with a critical assist during the second goal, and feels that the English defender has the potential to become a club legend, much like John Terry.

Interacting with the reporters, Potter expressed, "I think Reece is just a fantastic player, and he's a young player. He's constantly developing; he will improve as we go. I've enjoyed working with him; he has a lot to offer. He's fantastic; he can play any game in the world. He's just tremendous."

ALSO READ: 'ERLING HAALAND HAS NOT GOT A RELEASE CLAUSE FOR REAL MADRID' - PEP GUARDIOLA

"He's so important to us. My job is to try and help him reach his potential, and his potential is he could be a Chelsea legend. That's the level that he has, the potential that he has. But, for that to happen, he has to be part of a successful team, and that's what we're working towards," added Potter, reports FotMob.

Potter was also concerned about opening goal-scorer Fofana's possible injury and articulated, "We don't know yet [how serious his injury is]. We will do a scan tomorrow. Fingers crossed. I wouldn't want to speculate on it now, but we're concerned and hope for the best. He's not had much luck, but he's a young, strong guy. We'll support him but not too much to report."