Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nations League: 'I have to take responsibility for this' - Flick after Hungary stuns Germany

    First Published Sep 24, 2022, 3:17 PM IST

    Germany suffered a setback in its UEFA Nations League contest against Hungary on Friday, suffering a 0-1 defeat. Meanwhile, the Team's boss Hansi Flick has taken the blame for the loss, explaining that he wanted some experimentation.

    Image credit: Getty

    Germany was stunned on Friday night after Hungary beat it during the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League contest at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig. It was a 0-1 loss for the hosts, with Ádám Szalai scoring the sole winner in the 17th minute after a good assist from Dominik Szoboszlai. There is hardly anything to panic about for the Germans. But, it does come as a setback since these matches are the final games before the 2022 FIFA World Cup. In the meantime, the Team's head coach Hansi Flick took the blame for the failure, explaining that he was experimenting.

    Image credit: Getty

    Talking to ZDF after the upset, Flick said, "We wanted to try something with Jonas in the right-back position. I have to take responsibility for that. We never got where we wanted to use [our full-backs]. That didn't work. This defeat will not throw us off track."

    ALSO READ: UEFA NATIONS LEAGUE 2022-23: 'WE NEED THESE WINS, SO WE CAN GROW' - MANCINI AFTER ITALY ECLIPSES ENGLAND

    Image credit: Getty

    "We know what is required of us now, which has opened our eyes a bit. It's better to lose now rather than at the World Cup. Our first half was inferior. We didn't do enough, played without confidence and made too many basic errors. It was much better after the break, though we failed to create enough chances," concluded Flick.

    Image credit: Getty

    Meanwhile, German midfielder Jonas Hofmann asserted that the defeat would not derail his side's campaign, as he proclaimed, "Tonight just wasn't good enough. This defeat will not be the end of the world for us. Of course, it's frustrating tonight, but we won't let it get us down."

