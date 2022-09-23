'Don't take for granted watching Kevin De Bruyne play' - Roberto Martinez

Belgium managed to edge past Wales 2-1 in their UEFA Nations League clash on Thursday. Meanwhile, Kevin De Bruyne's performance and goal were in the discussions, with Roberto Martinez hailing him.

It was a competitive yet splendid outing from Belgium. On Thursday, it faced off against Wales at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels, edging past with a 2-1 victory, thanks to goals from Kevin De Bruyne (10) and Michy Batsshuayi (37). Meanwhile, everyone was in awe of midfielder De Bruyne for his incredible gameplay, as he came up with the assist for the second goal, and how he has transformed playing with reigning English champion Manchester City under the club head coach Pep Guardiola. In the same light, he was also hailed by his national manager Roberto Martinez.

De Bruyne happens to be the current Premier League Player of the Season, while he could have scored his brace after one of his shots hits the post. Hailing his performance, Martinez quoted, "It's a message for all our fans, don't take for granted watching Kevin De Bruyne play. For me, he's the most incredible playmaker in world football now." ALSO READ: Hansi Flick warns Germany players of contracting COVID ahead of FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar

"His [De Bruyne's] way of seeing the game, the time and space and then the execution in front of goal. I thought his performance was magical today. But he's been doing that. At home, I look back at Poland [1-0 success in June]. He's been doing that consistently. Sometimes I look at him. We're lucky to have a player like Kevin," Martinez concluded, reports Fotmob.

