    Hansi Flick warns Germany players of contracting COVID ahead of FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar

    First Published Sep 23, 2022, 1:10 PM IST

    Final preparations are underway during this week's international break, with barely a couple of months to go for the FIFA World Cup 2022. Meanwhile, Hansi Flick warned the German players not to contract COVID.

    Image credit: Getty

    The 2022 FIFA World Cup is less than a couple of months away, slated to get underway in Qatar on November 20. As a part of its final preparations, the participating sides are engaged in one last international week ahead of the same, playing the UEFA Nations League (UNL) and some international friendlies this week. In the meantime, current Germany head coach Hansi Flick has warned his boys. He has stated that they must reduce the urge to move around places and meet people to curb the chances of contracting COVID, as it would be the last thing the side would want before the global spectacle.

    Image credit: Getty

    Midfielder Leon Goretzka and skipper-cum-goalkeeper Manuel Neuer have been ruled out of this week's UNL after contracting the coronavirus. While both play for reigning German champion Bayern Munich, they travelled for the Oktoberfest celebrations, which could have possibly led to them contracting the virus.

    ALSO READ: UEFA Nations League - Mbappe indicates having more freedom while playing for France than PSG

    Image credit: Getty

    Speaking on the issue, Flick said, "This can also affect us in Qatar. We must react to it and deal with the situation as best we can. It's not relatively as easy as you should behave. We in the coaching team are also on the road a lot. Such cases are always annoying, but it's also become a normal situation."

    Image credit: Getty

    "With the normal flu, you also miss out. Covid is, of course, a bit more aggressive. Of course, you have to reduce your contacts a little before the World Cup and consider whether I should go there or not. You're on the road a lot. Life should also go on," added Flick, reports Fotmob.

    ALSO READ: Is Luka Modric mulling international retirement after FIFA World Cup 2022?

    Image credit: Getty

    "We have to see that we keep it under control. But, certain normality with common sense, I think, is the right way," Flick concluded. As Germany faces off against Hungary on Friday and England on Monday, he clarified, "I don't need to keep a secret about the goalkeeper position. Marc[-Andre ter Stegen] will be in goal."

