Hansi Flick warns Germany players of contracting COVID ahead of FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar

Final preparations are underway during this week's international break, with barely a couple of months to go for the FIFA World Cup 2022. Meanwhile, Hansi Flick warned the German players not to contract COVID.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is less than a couple of months away, slated to get underway in Qatar on November 20. As a part of its final preparations, the participating sides are engaged in one last international week ahead of the same, playing the UEFA Nations League (UNL) and some international friendlies this week. In the meantime, current Germany head coach Hansi Flick has warned his boys. He has stated that they must reduce the urge to move around places and meet people to curb the chances of contracting COVID, as it would be the last thing the side would want before the global spectacle.

Midfielder Leon Goretzka and skipper-cum-goalkeeper Manuel Neuer have been ruled out of this week's UNL after contracting the coronavirus. While both play for reigning German champion Bayern Munich, they travelled for the Oktoberfest celebrations, which could have possibly led to them contracting the virus. ALSO READ: UEFA Nations League - Mbappe indicates having more freedom while playing for France than PSG

Speaking on the issue, Flick said, "This can also affect us in Qatar. We must react to it and deal with the situation as best we can. It's not relatively as easy as you should behave. We in the coaching team are also on the road a lot. Such cases are always annoying, but it's also become a normal situation."

"With the normal flu, you also miss out. Covid is, of course, a bit more aggressive. Of course, you have to reduce your contacts a little before the World Cup and consider whether I should go there or not. You're on the road a lot. Life should also go on," added Flick, reports Fotmob. ALSO READ: Is Luka Modric mulling international retirement after FIFA World Cup 2022?

