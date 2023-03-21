Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers: Marcus Rashford withdrawal hands England major blow

    First Published Mar 21, 2023, 9:55 AM IST

    UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers: England will take on Italy and Ukraine in the same. However, significant twin blows have been handed, with Marcus Rashford and Nick Pope withdrawing with injuries.

    England will begin its 2023 international football commitments on a precarious note during the 2023 UEFA Euro qualifiers against Italy and Ukraine. Significant twin blows have been handed, with striker Marcus Rashford and goalkeeper Nick Pope being ruled out with injuries. A third blow was also handed a few days back when midfielder Mason Mount had to withdraw with an injury.

    While Pope was injured during Newcastle United's 2-1 victory in the English Premier League (EPL) against Nottingham Forest on Friday, Rashford took a knock during Manchester United's quarterfinal win against Fulham on Sunday. In the meantime, Fraser Forster of Tottenham Hotspur has been called up as Pope's replacement, while covers for Rashford or Mount will not be needed as per English head coach Gareth Southgate, reports FotMob.

    As for Forster, he is currently active with Spurs following Hugo Lloris' injury in February. He has played on 13 occasions this season, with five clean sheets and a 68.8% save percentage. In comparison, Southgate would be feeling the shortage of Rashford, who has been in the form of his life since the 2022 FIFA World Cup conclusion, having scored 27 goals in 44 contests so far this season.

