UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers: Marcus Rashford withdrawal hands England major blow

England will begin its 2023 international football commitments on a precarious note during the 2023 UEFA Euro qualifiers against Italy and Ukraine. Significant twin blows have been handed, with striker Marcus Rashford and goalkeeper Nick Pope being ruled out with injuries. A third blow was also handed a few days back when midfielder Mason Mount had to withdraw with an injury.

While Pope was injured during Newcastle United's 2-1 victory in the English Premier League (EPL) against Nottingham Forest on Friday, Rashford took a knock during Manchester United's quarterfinal win against Fulham on Sunday. In the meantime, Fraser Forster of Tottenham Hotspur has been called up as Pope's replacement, while covers for Rashford or Mount will not be needed as per English head coach Gareth Southgate, reports FotMob.

