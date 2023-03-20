Home is where the heart is! Ronaldo returns to Portugal for Euro 2024 qualifiers; shares photo

Legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo, recently named in Roberto Martinez's squad for Portugal's upcoming UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers, has made his way home - almost three months after moving to Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr.

The 38-year-old Portuguese talisman, who will want to leave the horror of the World Cup 2022 behind, took to Instagram to share an update with CR7 fans.

Dressed in a white and red t-shirt, black trousers, and white trainers, Ronaldo shared a photograph of himself on Instagram on Monday as he enjoyed the morning sun at his home in Portugal. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner sported a pair of shades as he enjoyed a hot drink.

Ronaldo's latest Instagram post had only a red-heart emoji and tagged Portugal in the caption. The Portuguese superstar hopes to continue the form he's enjoyed at Al-Nassr so far into the Euro 2024 qualifiers against Liechtenstein (March 23) and Luxembourg (March 26).

After playing the World Cup in Qatar following his exit from Manchester United, Ronaldo will have a new opportunity with the new coach Martinez despite his move from European football to the Saudi Pro League.

On Friday, Portugal's new boss explained his reason behind including Ronaldo in his first squad for the team. "Cristiano is a very committed player. This is my position. He can bring experience. He is a footballer with a very important figure for the team. I don't look at age. I see other aspects . Cristiano has a great opportunity to help the team and transfer his experience to the rest of the players in the squad. It seems to me a very important aspect to form a winning and competitive team", explained Martinez when asked about CR7.

"I am looking forward to the list. We have a good mix of players with quality and experience, players who play in Portugal and others who play abroad. I have seen great pride in all of them for representing the national team and that is the most important," Portugal's new boss added.

The man from Madeira has played a total of 196 matches with the Portuguese senior team, of which he is captain, and has scored a total of 118 goals since his debut at 18 in 2003. He has also played five European Cups and five World Cups.