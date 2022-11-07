UCL 2022-23: Liverpool drawn against Real Madrid for pre-quarters, PSG takes on Bayern Munich

The draw for the UEFA Champions pre-quarters has been made. Real Madrid will be up against Liverpool, PSG has been drawn against Bayern Munich, and Chelsea will be taking on Borussia Dortmund.

Image Credit: Getty Images

The UEFA Champions League (UCL) is done and dusted with its group-stage commitments and will now enter the knockout phase. The draw for the pre-quarters was held at UEFA headquarters in Nyon on Monday, revealing the fate of the 16 sides. Defending champion Real Madrid has been drawn against the former six-time champion and English giant Liverpool in a mouth-watering clash. Also, reigning French champion Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) has been drawn against the former six-time champion and German champion Bayern Munich. Additionally, former two-time champion and English giants Chelsea has been pitted against German giants Borussia Dortmund.

It happens to be a repeat of this year's final between Liverpool and Madrid, during which the lone winner from Vinicius Junior handed the latter its record-extending 14th title. Also, the PSG-Bayern tie would rerun the final from 2020, where the latter emerged victorious with its sixth championship. ALSO READ: EPL 2022-23: 'I was nervous taking the last-minute penalty' - Haaland after City pips Fulham

The matches of the UCL pre-quarters would be played in February, between 14-15 and 21-22 for the opening leg. It would be followed by the return leg between March 7-8 and 14-15. The final is to be played in Istanbul on June 10. Check out the complete draw below:

