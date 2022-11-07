UCL 2022-23: Liverpool drawn against Real Madrid for pre-quarters, PSG takes on Bayern Munich
The draw for the UEFA Champions pre-quarters has been made. Real Madrid will be up against Liverpool, PSG has been drawn against Bayern Munich, and Chelsea will be taking on Borussia Dortmund.
The UEFA Champions League (UCL) is done and dusted with its group-stage commitments and will now enter the knockout phase. The draw for the pre-quarters was held at UEFA headquarters in Nyon on Monday, revealing the fate of the 16 sides. Defending champion Real Madrid has been drawn against the former six-time champion and English giant Liverpool in a mouth-watering clash. Also, reigning French champion Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) has been drawn against the former six-time champion and German champion Bayern Munich. Additionally, former two-time champion and English giants Chelsea has been pitted against German giants Borussia Dortmund.
It happens to be a repeat of this year's final between Liverpool and Madrid, during which the lone winner from Vinicius Junior handed the latter its record-extending 14th title. Also, the PSG-Bayern tie would rerun the final from 2020, where the latter emerged victorious with its sixth championship.
The matches of the UCL pre-quarters would be played in February, between 14-15 and 21-22 for the opening leg. It would be followed by the return leg between March 7-8 and 14-15. The final is to be played in Istanbul on June 10. Check out the complete draw below:
RB Leipzig vs Manchester City
Club Brugge vs Benfica
Liverpool vs Real Madrid
AC Milan vs Tottenham Hotspur
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Napoli
Borussia Dortmund vs Chelsea
Inter Milan vs FC Porto
PSG vs Bayern Munich