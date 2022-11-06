Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    EPL 2022-23: 'I was nervous taking the last-minute penalty' - Haaland after City pips Fulham

    Manchester City survived an upset and edged past Fulham 2-1, thanks to the last-minute penalty successfully converted by Erling Haaland. However, he admitted that he was nervous during the spot-kick.

    football EPL english premier league 2022-23: I was nervous taking the last-minute penalty - Erling Haaland after Manchester City pips Fulham-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Nov 6, 2022, 12:57 PM IST

    Defending champion Manchester City received an unexpected competition from eighth-placed Fulham at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester on Saturday. The hosts settled for a narrow 2-1 win. While the Cityzens had marched ahead with Julián Álvarez's 17th-minute strike, a red card to Joao Cancelo allowed Fulham to strike back in the 28th through an Andreas Pereira penalty. However, City recovered in the stoppage time with its own penalty, as Erling Haaland successfully converted it. As the hosts went atop the table temporarily, the Norwegian striker admitted that he was nervous while taking the spot-kick.

    "Fantastic. I was nervous. It was one of the most nervous moments of my life, but fantastic. A penalty at the last minute, of course, I would be nervous. But it was an amazing feeling. I don't care how it went in. It is about it going in. I love it. I have been injured for a week, and it is essential to win," said Haaland following the thin triumph.

    ALSO READ: Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi - When Gerard Pique gave one of the finest answers to raging debate

    Meanwhile, Guardiola reacted to Cancelo's red card and told City's website, "He deserved the red. I say many times to all the players, outside the box, after 85 minutes, make a foul. But [at that stage], let them score. Okay, 1-1, penalty 1-1, but 10 vs 11 is too much. Hopefully, we can learn, not Joao, all of us. It happens in football - if you lose the duel with the striker, it can happen. Rely on Eddie. He can save it."

    Guardiola also spoke on the chances of Kyle Walker and Kalvin Philips making it to the FIFA World Cup 2022, as he reckoned, “Against Chelsea, he [Phillips] will be on the bench, whether to play or not I don't know, but he will be on the bench. Kalvin is much better. I spoke with Kyle; he feels good too, but his surgery was later than Kalvin's. That's why I don’t know."

    Last Updated Nov 6, 2022, 12:57 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football la liga I was born here, and I will die here - Gerard Pique after emotional final Barcelona game-ayh

    'I was born here, and I will die here' - Pique after emotional final Barcelona game

    football Indian Super League 2022-23: 5th straight defeat for NorthEast United as Kerala Blasters get back on winning track-ayh

    ISL 2022-23: 5th straight defeat for NorthEast United as Kerala Blasters get back on winning track

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, SA vs NED, South Africa vs Netherlands: Dutch knock Proteas out of semis contention; Indians rejoice-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Dutch knock Proteas out of semis contention; Indians rejoice

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Danushka Gunathilaka arrested on rape charges in Sydney; Sri Lanka team leaves without him-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Gunathilaka arrested on rape charges in Sydney; SL team leaves without him

    football isl 2022-23 fresh off kolkata derby win atk mohun bagan aim to end mumbai city fc unbeaten streak snt

    ISL 2022-23: Fresh off Kolkata derby win, ATK Mohun Bagan aim to end Mumbai City FC’s unbeaten streak

    Recent Stories

    Nearly 50 million doses of Covaxin likely to expire early 2023 due to poor off take; all you need to know AJR

    Nearly 50 million doses of Covaxin likely to expire early 2023 due to poor off take; all you need to know

    Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor welcomes a baby girl RBA

    Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor welcomes a baby girl- read details

    All Chinese CPEC workers in Pakistan agree to use bullet-proof cars for all outdoor movements; check details AJR

    All Chinese CPEC workers in Pakistan agree to use bullet-proof cars for all outdoor movements; check details

    It's a girl: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor become parents RBA

    It's a girl: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor become parents

    Malaika Arora to Kareen Kapoor to Shilpa Shetty: 9 Bollywood celebrities breaking myths, barriers of C- section delivery sur

    Malaika Arora to Kareen Kapoor to Shilpa Shetty: 9 Bollywood celebrities breaking myths, barriers of C- sectio

    Recent Videos

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 India vs Zimbabwe: R Ashwin feels players don't need to innately believe in match-ups snt

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: R Ashwin feels players don't need to innately believe in match-ups

    Video Icon
    Watch: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan injured in 'assassination attempt'; video viral AJR

    Watch: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan injured in 'assassination attempt'; video viral

    Video Icon
    Viral Video: Mamata Banerjee plays Sendai Melam in Chennai

    Viral Video: Mamata Banerjee plays Sendai Melam in Chennai

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh election 2022 106 year old Shyam Saran Negi from Kinnaur exercises his right to franchise gcw

    106-year-old Shyam Saran Negi from Kinnaur exercises his right to franchise for 34th time

    Video Icon
    Puneeth Rajkumar posthumously awarded Karnataka Ratna by Rajini, Jr NTR; Ashwini Rajkumar accepted the honour RBA

    Puneeth Rajkumar posthumously awarded Karnataka Ratna by Rajini, Jr NTR; Ashwini Rajkumar accepted the honour

    Video Icon