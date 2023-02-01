Transfer Deadline Day: PSG looking to appeal for failed Hakim Ziyech loan due to Chelsea paperwork fallacy

Transfer Deadline Day: Hakim Ziyech's loan move from Chelsea to PSG failed in the final hours after a paperwork blunder from his parent club. The Parisians are looking to appeal against the failed transfer as the move failed.

Moroccan midfielder Hakim Ziyech was in line for a loan move from English giants Chelsea to French champion Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). However, the motion failed in the final hours of the Deadline Day on Tuesday after a paperwork mistake from The Blues. The Parisians are looking to appeal against the failed move with no designated timeline, as they feel that the London-based club had submitted the proper paperwork just about time to get the job done, reports ESPN. As per The Athletic, Chelsea failed to submit the documents on time for the transfer to be processed, while a PSG source termed the entire incident a "Class A circus".

Ziyech had already arrived in Paris to complete the move, as he underwent medical ahead of the transfer, while PSG waited for Chelsea to file the paperwork. The Moroccan joined The Blues in 2020 from Dutch champion Ajax for £35 million, having scored 14 goals in 98 matches across tournaments for the club. ALSO READ: Transfer Deadline Day: Enzo Fernandez to Jorginho - 5 standout deals by clubs considered game-changers

