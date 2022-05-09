'Tasty' news for Real Madrid fans! PSG's Mbappe, Hakimi spotted at restaurant in Spanish capital

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) sensational striker Kylian Mbappe and teammate Achraf Hakimi were spotted in Madrid, sending Real Madrid fans into a tizzy.

Image Credit: Twitter (L); Getty Images (R)

In what has sent football enthusiasts into a frenzy, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker and Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe was reportedly spotted along with current teammate Achraf Hakimi in the Spanish capital.

Image Credit: Getty Images

According to Cope, the two PSG stars were having lunch at a popular restaurant in Madrid, leaving fans wondering if the 23-year-old striker is in the city to finalise a move to Santiago Bernabeu. Hakimi's brother too joined the two players at lunch on Monday, a day after PSG drew 2-2 against Troyes in their Ligue 1 clash in Paris. WATCH: Mbappe, Hakimi at a restaurant in Spain

Image Credit: Getty Images

Earlier, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reported that Mbappe's camp and Real Madrid will have talks over the coming day. However, no formal confirmation has been announced even as reports suggest the La Liga champions are confident that a deal will come through soon.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Mbappe's presence in Madrid has left PSG fans worried, while Real Madrid supporters expressed excitement. One Los Blancos fan even stated, "Can Mbappe please take Hakimi with him to RM if he leaves."

Image Credit: Getty Images

"Are you kidding? From Paris to Madrid just for lunch??," noted another football enthusiast, while another user said, "Not surprised about Mbappe, but Hakimi, WTF he's doing there."

Image Credit: Getty Images

Earlier, reports suggested that PSG are doing everything they can to try and hold on to the Frenchman amid the strong interest from Carlo Ancelotti's side. Also read: Destination Real Madrid for Mbappe? Photo of PSG star's packed boxes creates hysteria

Image Credit: Getty Images

According to El Pais, Mbappe was presented with a fourth and final offer from Real Madrid in mid-March, totalling 180 million euros in a signing bonus and 40 million euros in net salary per year. But only 50% of his image rights. Supposedly this was a surprise to the 23-year-old striker and his team, who had not been aware of the demand for his image rights. The image rights, which affect sponsorship, are worth many millions on their own for a player like Mbappe.

Image Credit: Getty Images

The report details that this brought the France international to reconsider things and reopen negotiations with the Parisian club, who are prepared to make a similar offer but cede all of the image rights. At the moment Mbappe's choice is uncertain, with the image rights seemingly opening up the possibility of torpedoing the deal from a Real Madrid point of view. But what is the striker doing in Madrid?

Image Credit: Instagram