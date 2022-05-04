Destination Real Madrid for Mbappe? Photo of PSG star's packed boxes creates hysteria

Football enthusiasts are even more convinced PSG star Kylian Mbappe is moving to Real Madrid after a picture emerged of his stuff packed in boxes.

Will Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) sensational striker Kylian Mbappe stay at Le Parc des Princes or will he move to Real Madrid? Even as this question haunts football fans, French artist Ora Ito, a close friend of the 23-year-old footballer, has sparked a massive hysteria with his recent Instagram story that suggests the Frenchman has packed up his stuff for his next destination. Also read: '100 per cent': Pochettino confident he and Mbappe will be at PSG next season

The PSG forward is out of contract at the end of the season and looks set to leave the Ligue 1 champions on a free transfer. La Liga champions Real Madrid have been the favourites to sign the France international for a long time - with Mbappe nearly moving to the Santiago Bernabeu last summer.

However, now a deal appears to be closer than ever, and Mbappe's artist friend Ora Ito has given fans a massive hint after disclosing the striker's belongings are packed in a photograph posted on his Instagram story on Monday.

In one of the photos, Ito has thanked Mbappe for gifting him a signed jersey. In the background, there is a shelf with packed trophies and cardboard boxes with newspaper covers about the PSG star. However, there is no confirmation if the photo is a recent one as fans guessed it could be an old photo since the shirt was from the 2019-2020 season.

Among the trophies in the background is the Kopa Trophy, which Mbappe clinched in 2018. This is a trophy that only the PSG star has because for the second edition of the award, the model was changed. The 23-year-old has one trophy and the other winners, Matthijs de Ligt and Pedri, have another.

The image suggests that Real Madrid target Mbappe is gearing up to move houses and is taking his valuables with him. There is no doubt that the image uploaded by Ora Ito is of the Frenchman's home.

Two days ago, Real Madrid President Florentino Perez dropped a massive hint on Mbappe's move to Bernabeu. "I hadn't thought about it (Mbappe), but now that you mention it, it might be true and so on," Perez said, when talking about the Frenchman's potential arrival while celebrating Real Madrid's 35th La Liga title triumph. "When we plan next year's squad, we'll see," he said. Also read: PSG star Mbappe's mom said 'no' to Chelsea in 2012; will Real Madrid face the same fate?

Mbappe, whose contract runs out at the end of June, has netted 24 league goals and 6 Champions League striker for the Ligue 1 champions this season. Earlier, reports suggest that the striker's mother, Fayza Lamari, was in Doha recently, where the PSG owners offered a 150 million-pound new contract.

