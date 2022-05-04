Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Destination Real Madrid for Mbappe? Photo of PSG star's packed boxes creates hysteria

    First Published May 4, 2022, 3:00 PM IST

    Football enthusiasts are even more convinced PSG star Kylian Mbappe is moving to Real Madrid after a picture emerged of his stuff packed in boxes.

    Image Credit: Ora Ito Instagram

    Will Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) sensational striker Kylian Mbappe stay at Le Parc des Princes or will he move to Real Madrid? Even as this question haunts football fans, French artist Ora Ito, a close friend of the 23-year-old footballer, has sparked a massive hysteria with his recent Instagram story that suggests the Frenchman has packed up his stuff for his next destination.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    The PSG forward is out of contract at the end of the season and looks set to leave the Ligue 1 champions on a free transfer. La Liga champions Real Madrid have been the favourites to sign the France international for a long time - with Mbappe nearly moving to the Santiago Bernabeu last summer.

    Image Credit: Ora Ito Instagram

    However, now a deal appears to be closer than ever, and Mbappe's artist friend Ora Ito has given fans a massive hint after disclosing the striker's belongings are packed in a photograph posted on his Instagram story on Monday.

    Image Credit: Ora Ito Instagram (L); Getty Images (R)

    In one of the photos, Ito has thanked Mbappe for gifting him a signed jersey. In the background, there is a shelf with packed trophies and cardboard boxes with newspaper covers about the PSG star. However, there is no confirmation if the photo is a recent one as fans guessed it could be an old photo since the shirt was from the 2019-2020 season.

    Image Credit: Getty Images (L); Ora Ito Instagram (R)

    Among the trophies in the background is the Kopa Trophy, which Mbappe clinched in 2018. This is a trophy that only the PSG star has because for the second edition of the award, the model was changed. The 23-year-old has one trophy and the other winners, Matthijs de Ligt and Pedri, have another.

    Image Credit: Ora Ito Instagram

    The image suggests that Real Madrid target Mbappe is gearing up to move houses and is taking his valuables with him. There is no doubt that the image uploaded by Ora Ito is of the Frenchman's home.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Two days ago, Real Madrid President Florentino Perez dropped a massive hint on Mbappe's move to Bernabeu. "I hadn't thought about it (Mbappe), but now that you mention it, it might be true and so on," Perez said, when talking about the Frenchman's potential arrival while celebrating Real Madrid's 35th La Liga title triumph. "When we plan next year's squad, we'll see," he said.

    Image Credit: Getty Images (File Photo)

    Mbappe, whose contract runs out at the end of June, has netted 24 league goals and 6 Champions League striker for the Ligue 1 champions this season. Earlier, reports suggest that the striker's mother, Fayza Lamari, was in Doha recently, where the PSG owners offered a 150 million-pound new contract.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    As for Mbappe, the Frenchman continues to remain non-committal about his decision. "Nothing has changed. So there is nothing to say for now," the striker said after PSG clinched the Ligue 1 title for the 10th time in their history after 1-1 draw against RC Lens last month.

