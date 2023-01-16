Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Supercopa de Espana: 'It's a difficult, complicated moment' - Ancelotti on Madrid's title defeat to Barcelona

    First Published Jan 16, 2023, 1:38 PM IST

    Supercopa de Espana 2022-23: Real Madrid was up against Barcelona in the final on Sunday, and the latter edged out with the title. Meanwhile, Carlo Ancelotti dubs the moment "difficult and complicated" for Los Blancos.

    Image credit: Getty

    It was El Clasico night on Sunday for Spanish football fanatics, as arch-rivals Real Madrid and Barcelona clashed in the 2022-23 Supercopa de Espana final at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. However, it turned out to be a one-sided encounter, as Barca ran away with a 3-1. While Gavi opened the scoring for the Blaugrana in the 33rd minute, Robert Lewandowski doubled the lead in the 45th before Pedri tripled it with the winner in the 69th. Karim Benzema scored a consolation for Los Blancos at the stoppage time, while Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti dubbed it "difficult and complicated" for his side.

    Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

    After the flop, Ancelotti remarked, "It's not a critical moment. It's a difficult moment. It usually happens over a season. It can be fixed with the usual commitment and the usual attitude. The players must realise that. These mistakes are easy to avoid." Madrid is also coming off a beating in its last La Liga match against Spanish giants Villareal.

    ALSO READ: EPL 2022-23: 'It's just an incredible dressing room' - Arteta lauds Arsenal ahead of derby vs Tottenham

    Image credit: Getty

    "We gave away. It started evenly. There wasn't much rhythm, and avoiding gifts is the first thing, but we have given two. We have to improve our physical condition and play as a team. The mistakes have been definitive. It wasn't a good match for anyone. Talking about sporting humiliation seems to me to be disrespectful. They were better, period," concluded Ancelotti, reports FotMob.

