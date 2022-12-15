Qatar World Cup 2022: Macron, Griezmann, Deschamps ecstatic as France reaches 4th Final

Qatar World Cup 2022: France is into the final after drubbing Morocco 2-0 in the semis on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the likes of Antoine Griezmann, boss Didier Deschamps, and French President Emmanuel Macron have reacted on the same.

Image credit: Getty

It was a delight for defending champion France which has a sure-shot chance of defending its title. On Wednesday, it entered the 2022 FIFA World Cup Final in Qatar, pounding Morocco 2-0 in the semis at the At Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, thanks to strikes from Theo Hernández (5) and Randal Kolo Muani (79). Consequently, the French would be aiming at winning its third title, as they would be taking on former two-time champion Argentina in the Final at the Lusail Iconic Stadium on Sunday. Meanwhile, after entering the Final, midfielder Antoine Griezmann, head coach Didier Deschamps and French President Emmanuel Macron shared their reactions to Les Blues’ run so far, along with Youssouf Fofana and Hernández, thanks to FotMob.

Image credit: Getty

Griezmann: “Any team with Messi in is a different proposition. In all of the matches we have seen Argentina play, we know how they play - they are difficult. They seem to be in top form. There isn’t only Messi - they have a strong side around him. We know it is going to be a tough game, and they are going to have the support of the crowd. We will get back to working tomorrow and see how we can hurt them. We will be well prepared.” FOLLOW QATAR WORLD CUP 2022 UPDATES HERE

Image credit: Getty

Deschamps: “I’m always proud when we achieve a result like this. It is great to have got through to the final on Sunday. It wasn’t an easy victory. We showed our quality, experience and team spirit. We had to dig deep, even in the challenging moments of the match. As a coach, I’m very proud and pleased with my players. I don’t think about myself, but I can appreciate the fact we have had this success. As for my achievements, I’m not the most important thing here. The team is more important than I am. We can defend our title in the final, which is a great achievement. But, we will do everything we can to ensure we, as a team and for our nation, are even happier on Sunday.”

Image credit: Getty

Macron: “Our compatriots need simple and pure joy. Sport provides it, and football in particular. I am much better now than I was an hour and a half ago. We suffered a lot, but we saw a great team. A huge thank you to our coach and this team, a mix of several generations, and that’s what’s great. We bring back the cup, and obviously, Deschamps has to stay. This France team makes me very proud.” ALSO READ: MBAPPE SWAPPING SHIRTS WITH HAKIMI WINS HEARTS AS FANS APPLAUD MOROCCO'S ROARING SHOW AT WORLD CUP 2022

Image credit: Getty

Youssouf Fofana (beIN SPORTS): “There were a lot of hours of work. It’s a shame that Adrien is not here to celebrate. I hope he will be there on Sunday. It was not easy replacing him. It’s hard to reach the level he’s been at since the start of the competition. We worked together, and it worked out for us.”

Image credit: Getty