Mbappe swapping shirts with Hakimi wins hearts as fans applaud Morocco's roaring show at World Cup 2022

Kylian Mbappe and Achraf Hakimi swapping their shirts after France beat Morocco 2-0 to enter the Qatar World Cup 2022 final wins the hearts of football fans. Enthusiasts also congratulate the Atlas Lions for a stellar show in the showpiece tournament.

Morocco may not have secured a berth at the Qatar World Cup 2022 final, but they won the hearts of football fans worldwide with their stellar performance throughout the showpiece tournament.

The Atlas Lions, the first African nation to qualify for semi-finals in football's grandest stage, lost 0-2 to defending champions France, bringing their dream run to a crashing end.

However, Kylian Mbappe's gesture of rushing towards his Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) teammate Achraf Hakimi won the hearts of enthusiasts globally, as most fans applauded how the two youngsters kept their friendship alive along with the spirit of the sport.

After the final whistle, Mbappe immediately went to console his Moroccan friend, and after exchanging a few words, the two swapped their t-shirts. The 23-year-old Frenchman donned his PSG teammate's No. 2 jersey and joined the rest of Les Bleus to continue celebrating their victory. Hakimi also wore Mbappe's iconic No.10 jersey and patted his teammates on their backs.

Morocco will now face Croatia, who were beaten by Argentina 2-0 in the first semi-finals, for a bronze medal at the showpiece tournament. Fans of the Atlas Lions would hope the African nation continues to display fearless football and clinch the third spot at the Qatar World Cup 2022 on Saturday.

"Great Friendship forever," noted one fan on Twitter while commenting on Mbappe and Hakimi's shirt swap, while another added, "And the winner of best world cup bromance goes to Hakimi and Mbappe."

A third user noted, "Get yourself a friendship like Hakimi and Mbappe's," while a fourth added, "This is beautiful! Mbappe consoling his good friend and PSG teammate Hakimi after their semi-final match."

Meanwhile, fans also praised Morocco for their display of grit and determination throughout the tournament. "Congrats to this incredible group for the unbelievable, historial World Cup they had!" noted transfer guru Fabrizo Ramona.

"Morocco took down Belgium, Spain and Portugal on their way to becoming the first African nation to ever make the World Cup semi-final. What a ride it was," said another user on Twitter.

