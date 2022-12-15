Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mbappe swapping shirts with Hakimi wins hearts as fans applaud Morocco's roaring show at World Cup 2022

    Kylian Mbappe and Achraf Hakimi swapping their shirts after France beat Morocco 2-0 to enter the Qatar World Cup 2022 final wins the hearts of football fans. Enthusiasts also congratulate the Atlas Lions for a stellar show in the showpiece tournament.

    football Kylian Mbappe swapping shirts with Achraf Hakimi wins hearts as fans applaud Morocco's roaring show at Qatar World Cup 2022 snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Dec 15, 2022, 3:06 AM IST

    Morocco may not have secured a berth at the Qatar World Cup 2022 final, but they won the hearts of football fans worldwide with their stellar performance throughout the showpiece tournament. 

    The Atlas Lions, the first African nation to qualify for semi-finals in football's grandest stage, lost 0-2 to defending champions France, bringing their dream run to a crashing end. 

    Also read: It's Messi vs Mbappe: Stage set for blockbuster World Cup 2022 final as France set up clash against Argentina

    However, Kylian Mbappe's gesture of rushing towards his Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) teammate Achraf Hakimi won the hearts of enthusiasts globally, as most fans applauded how the two youngsters kept their friendship alive along with the spirit of the sport.

    After the final whistle, Mbappe immediately went to console his Moroccan friend, and after exchanging a few words, the two swapped their t-shirts. The 23-year-old Frenchman donned his PSG teammate's No. 2 jersey and joined the rest of Les Bleus to continue celebrating their victory. Hakimi also wore Mbappe's iconic No.10 jersey and patted his teammates on their backs.

    Morocco will now face Croatia, who were beaten by Argentina 2-0 in the first semi-finals, for a bronze medal at the showpiece tournament. Fans of the Atlas Lions would hope the African nation continues to display fearless football and clinch the third spot at the Qatar World Cup 2022 on Saturday.

    Also read: Qatar World Cup's 'hottest fan' Ivana Knoll blames poor refereeing for Croatia's loss to Argentina

    "Great Friendship forever," noted one fan on Twitter while commenting on Mbappe and Hakimi's shirt swap, while another added, "And the winner of best world cup bromance goes to Hakimi and Mbappe."

    A third user noted, "Get yourself a friendship like Hakimi and Mbappe's," while a fourth added, "This is beautiful! Mbappe consoling his good friend and PSG teammate Hakimi after their semi-final match."

    Meanwhile, fans also praised Morocco for their display of grit and determination throughout the tournament. "Congrats to this incredible group for the unbelievable, historial World Cup they had!" noted transfer guru Fabrizo Ramona.

    "Morocco took down Belgium, Spain and Portugal on their way to becoming the first African nation to ever make the World Cup semi-final. What a ride it was," said another user on Twitter.

    Also read: Athos Salome predicts winner of Qatar World Cup 2022; will modern Nostradamus' prophecy come true?

    Here's a look at how enthusiasts congratulated Morocco on their dream World Cup campaign:

    Last Updated Dec 15, 2022, 3:05 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football Messi vs Mbappe Stage set for Qatar World Cup 2022 final as France see off Morocco to set up clash against Argentina snt

    It's Messi vs Mbappe: Stage set for blockbuster World Cup 2022 final as France set up clash against Argentina

    football What is aortic aneurysm, the cause of CBS Sports US journalist Grant Wahl death at Qatar World Cup 2022 snt

    What is aortic aneurysm, the cause of US journalist Grant Wahl's death at Qatar World Cup 2022?

    football Qatar World Cup 2022 'hottest fan' Ivana Knoll blames poor refereeing for Croatia's loss to Argentina snt

    Qatar World Cup's 'hottest fan' Ivana Knoll blames poor refereeing for Croatia's loss to Argentina

    football 'Bring him home': Real Madrid fans plead club after Cristiano Ronaldo trains at Valdebebas following World Cup 2022 exit snt

    'Bring him home': Real Madrid fans plead club after Ronaldo trains at Valdebebas following World Cup 2022 exit

    football Croatia Luka Modric slams referee Daniele Orsato after loss to Argentina at Qatar World Cup 2022; calls him a disaster snt

    Croatia's Modric slams referee Orsato after loss to Argentina at World Cup 2022; calls him a 'disaster'

    Recent Stories

    football Messi vs Mbappe Stage set for Qatar World Cup 2022 final as France see off Morocco to set up clash against Argentina snt

    It's Messi vs Mbappe: Stage set for blockbuster World Cup 2022 final as France set up clash against Argentina

    2023 Zodiac Prediction for Taurus here is how the new year will be AJR

    2023 Zodiac Prediction: Taurus to progress this year, don't make hasty decisions

    2023 Zodiac Prediction for Aries here is how the new year will be gcw

    2023 Zodiac Prediction: Aries to progress this year, don't make hasty decisions

    Daily Horoscope for December 15 2022 aries Taurus Libra Capricorn Leo Virgo Scorpio gcw

    Daily Horoscope for December 15, 2022: Good day for Aries, Scorpio; be careful Taurus, Libra

    Numerology Prediction for December 15 2022 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for December 15, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Recent Videos

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, Chittagong/1st Test: KL Rahul promises that India will play aggressively against Bangladesh; here is why-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: KL Rahul promises that India will play aggressively; here's why

    Video Icon
    On This Day Tangail Para drop, India's largest airborne operation 51 years ago

    Revisiting Tangail Para drop, India's largest airborne operation 51 years ago

    Video Icon
    PM Modi inaugurates Rs 8650 crore Nagpur Metro Phase 1, buys a ticket and takes a ride

    PM Modi inaugurates Rs 8,650 crore Nagpur Metro Phase 1, buys a ticket and takes a ride

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    Video Icon
    Cyclone Mandous: Rough waves cause damage at Marina beach; houses damaged in Villupuram

    Cyclone Mandous: Rough waves cause damage at Marina beach; houses damaged in Villupuram

    Video Icon