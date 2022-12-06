Qatar World Cup 2022, Brazil vs South Korea: 'I was terrified' - Neymar after quick injury break return

Qatar World Cup 2022: Brazil wreaked havoc on South Korea in the pre-quarters on Monday. Meanwhile, Neymar was back in the starting line-up after his injury and even scored. However, he was terrified during his injury break.

Image credit: Getty

Record five-time former champion Brazil came up with a terrifying gameplay display as it destroyed South Korea 4-1 in the pre-quarters of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar at Stadium 974 - Ras Abu Aboud in Doha on Monday. With this triumph, the former is into the quarterfinals, where it will take on 2018 runner-up Croatia at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan on Friday. The goals scorers against the Taegeuk Warriors were four different ones, including star striker Neymar, who returned to the starting XI after missing out on the last couple of matches with an ankle injury.

Image credit: Getty

Meanwhile, on his return, Neymar admitted, "I was terrified. I was doing well after a positive start to the season, so suffering an injury like the one I had was very hard. I spent the night crying a lot. But everything worked out in the end; the effort was worth it. All suffering is valid." FOLLOW QATAR WORLD CUP 2022 UPDATES HERE

Image credit: Getty

"I'd like to thank god for the strength I've been given to be back on the pitch, to be able to train and do everything I needed to be on the pitch again. Thanks also to the physios, my colleagues and those who have encouraged me over the last few days. I'm happy to be back on the pitch and playing well," added Neymar after the conquest over the Koreans, reports FotMob.

Image credit: Getty

Neymar was substituted with Rodrygo in the 81st minute, to which he said, "No, I didn't feel anything [painful]. I was very content with my performance, but that said, we can always improve. I can't be 100% satisfied. I've been given the man of the match award today, but it's for everyone. I'm pleased with the performance of the side." ALSO READ: Brazil's show of support for 'King' Pele after seeing off South Korea to enter World Cup 2022 QFs wins hearts

Image credit: Getty