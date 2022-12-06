Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Qatar World Cup 2022, Brazil vs South Korea: 'I was terrified' - Neymar after quick injury break return

    First Published Dec 6, 2022, 12:59 PM IST

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Brazil wreaked havoc on South Korea in the pre-quarters on Monday. Meanwhile, Neymar was back in the starting line-up after his injury and even scored. However, he was terrified during his injury break.

    Image credit: Getty

    Record five-time former champion Brazil came up with a terrifying gameplay display as it destroyed South Korea 4-1 in the pre-quarters of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar at Stadium 974 - Ras Abu Aboud in Doha on Monday. With this triumph, the former is into the quarterfinals, where it will take on 2018 runner-up Croatia at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan on Friday. The goals scorers against the Taegeuk Warriors were four different ones, including star striker Neymar, who returned to the starting XI after missing out on the last couple of matches with an ankle injury.

    Image credit: Getty

    Meanwhile, on his return, Neymar admitted, "I was terrified. I was doing well after a positive start to the season, so suffering an injury like the one I had was very hard. I spent the night crying a lot. But everything worked out in the end; the effort was worth it. All suffering is valid."

    FOLLOW QATAR WORLD CUP 2022 UPDATES HERE

    Image credit: Getty

    "I'd like to thank god for the strength I've been given to be back on the pitch, to be able to train and do everything I needed to be on the pitch again. Thanks also to the physios, my colleagues and those who have encouraged me over the last few days. I'm happy to be back on the pitch and playing well," added Neymar after the conquest over the Koreans, reports FotMob.

    Image credit: Getty

    Neymar was substituted with Rodrygo in the 81st minute, to which he said, "No, I didn't feel anything [painful]. I was very content with my performance, but that said, we can always improve. I can't be 100% satisfied. I've been given the man of the match award today, but it's for everyone. I'm pleased with the performance of the side."

    ALSO READ: Brazil's show of support for 'King' Pele after seeing off South Korea to enter World Cup 2022 QFs wins hearts

    Image credit: Getty

    As for the Croatian tie, Neymar described, "We have to plan to go further. We are dreaming of the title, but we will take it to step by step. It was our fourth game today, with three more to go. We are very prepared and focused on getting this title."

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    -->

    RELATED STORIES

    Border-Gavaskar Trophy, IND vs AUS 2022-23: Peter Handscomb hopeful of finding place in Australia squad for India Tests-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: Peter Handscomb hopeful of finding place in Australia squad for India Tests

    football Brazil send their love to Pele after seeing off South Korea to set up Croatia clash at Qatar World Cup 2022 quarterfinals snt

    Brazil's show of support for 'King' Pele after seeing off South Korea to enter World Cup 2022 QFs wins hearts

    football England fans praise Saka for laughing off comparisons with Mbappe ahead of World Cup 2022 clash against France snt

    England fans praise Saka for laughing off comparisons with Mbappe ahead of World Cup 2022 clash against France

    football Dominik Livakovic heroics applauded as Croatia enter Qatar World Cup 2022 quarter-finals; Japan wins hearts snt

    Livakovic's heroics applauded as Croatia enter Qatar World Cup 2022 quarter-finals; Japan win hearts

    football Deepika Padukone to unveil Qatar World Cup 2022 trophy ahead of grand finale on Dec 18: Reports snt

    Deepika Padukone to unveil Qatar World Cup 2022 trophy ahead of grand finale on Dec 18: Reports

    Recent Stories

    Border row: Maharashtra ministers unlikely to travel to Karnataka's Belagavi - adt

    Border row: Maharashtra ministers unlikely to travel to Karnataka's Belagavi

    From Anise to Turmeric: 5 medicinal spices and herbs which are a must-have in winters sur

    From Anise to Turmeric: 5 medicinal spices and herbs which are a must-have in winters

    World Bank revises India's GDP growth forecast to 6.9 percent for FY23

    World Bank revises India's GDP growth forecast to 6.9 percent for FY23

    Mother's choice is ultimate: Delhi High Court gives nod to abort 33-week pregnancy AJR

    Mother's choice is ultimate: Delhi High Court gives nod to abort 33-week pregnancy

    UK to allow staff to request flexible working from first day of job gcw

    UK to allow staff to request flexible working from first day of job

    Recent Videos

    Ukrainian soldier's 'Morning Pikachu Dance' goes viral, but sparks outrage

    Ukrainian soldier's 'Morning Pikachu Dance' goes viral, but sparks outrage

    Video Icon
    Singer Sonu Kakkar papped outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai - vma

    Singer Sonu Kakkar papped outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai

    Video Icon
    MCD Election 2022: Opportunity to clean up Delhi, says Arvind Kejriwal

    MCD Election 2022: Opportunity to clean up Delhi, says Arvind Kejriwal after casting vote

    Video Icon
    Manipal Hospitals opens one of Bengaluru's largest dialysis centres

    Manipal Hospitals opens one of Bengaluru's largest dialysis centres

    Video Icon
    Navy Day 2022: Indian Navy celebrates 1971 'Operation Trident'

    Navy Day 2022: Indian Navy celebrates 1971 'Operation Trident'

    Video Icon