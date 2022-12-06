Brazil's show of support for 'King' Pele after seeing off South Korea to enter World Cup 2022 QFs wins hearts

Brazil produced an emphatic 4-1 victory over South Korea to set up a quarter-finals clash against Croatia at the Qatar World Cup 2022. Following this victory, the players unfurled a banner to show their love and support for legendary player Pele, who is currently admitted to a Sao Paulo hospital.

Brazil put up their best show of the tournament with a statement 4-1 victory over South Korea in the round of 16 at the Qatar World Cup 2022 on Tuesday. Goals from Vinicius Junior, Neymar, Richarlison and Lucas Paqueta ensured the South American giants booked their place in the last eight and will now face 2018 runners-up Croatia who beat Japan in a penalty shoot-out.

Vinicius Junior appeared at the back post entirely unmarked after just seven minutes had passed, took a touch, and then curled the ball into the far corner to give Brazil the lead. Only five minutes later, a failed clearing in the box earned Brazil a penalty, which the returning Neymar converted despite Kim Seung-gyu's efforts to distract him from the Korean goal.

Soon after, Hwang Hee-chan did reply with a fierce drive, prompting Alisson to make a spectacular flying stop to preserve the two-goal lead. Before the half-hour mark, Brazil increased its lead to three as Richarlison calmly slipped in his third goal of the competition after a brilliant juggling start to the move. The goal came from a sublime quick move on the edge of the South Korean penalty area.

Still, the insatiable Selecao was not content. As they kicked into high gear and played some of the best football of the competition, Lucas Paqueta joined the celebration by scoring his first World Cup goal by volleying in a cross from Vinicius Junior.

After halftime, Son Heung-min and Raphinha both came very close to scoring the game's fifth goal but were both stopped by superb saves. However, in the 76th minute of the game, Paik Seung-ho whipped in a fierce half-volley from 25 yards that took a tiny deflection before soaring past Alisson as he conceded for the first time in the competition.

Following this win at Stadium 974, Brazilian players unfurled a massive banner of legendary footballer Pele, who is currently admitted to a hospital in Sao Paulo amid an ongoing battle with cancer. A 'Pele Get well soon' banner, too, was unfurled by Brazilian fans at the venue bringing football lovers together in wishing the 82-year-old icon a speedy recovery.

Ahead of Brazil's last-16 tie with South Korea, the iconic player took to Twitter to wish the Selecao the best of luck. "In 1958, I walked the streets thinking about fulfilling the promise I made to my father. I know that today many have made similar promises and are also going in search of their first World Cup. I'll be watching the game from hospital and I'll be rooting for each one of you. Good luck!" wrote Pele.

"Vintage Brazil. The crowd explode. The crowd salutes one of the displays of #FIFAWorldCup #Qatar2022 It's Brazil at their best. A football carnival at 974. It's a gift to the King - Pele. Viva," noted one fan on Twitter.

Another added, "Brazil players showing support for global football legend Pele after their win against South Korea, they dedicated the win to arguably the greatest player ever. Football is beautiful."

Here's a look at how other fans reacted to Brazilian players show of support to 'King' Pele after sealing their berth at Qatar World Cup 2022's quarter-finals: