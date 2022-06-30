Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PSG star Neymar 'crazy' about Barcelona return; will Xavi Hernandez favour deal?

    First Published Jun 30, 2022, 1:45 PM IST

    Uncertainty over Neymar's future at PSG has grown recently, with reports stating the Ligue 1 champions are ready to let him go for the right price.

    In 2017, Brazilian superstar Neymar became the most expensive player on the planet when Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) snapped him from Barcelona for 222 million euros. Little did fans think that the iconic forward would become an outcast in the Ligue 1 champion's side five years later. With the big-spending French giants willing to listen to offers for Neymar this summer, reports have now suggested that the striker is 'crazy' about returning to Camp Nou.

    The 30-year-old has spent five years at Parc des Princes and has a contract that runs till 2025. While Neymar has enjoyed plenty of domestic success, continental glory has eluded the Brazilian and PSG. Additionally, his time in Paris has been dominated by injuries and off-the-field problems. It appears that the Ligue 1 champions are prepared to sever their relationship with Neymar after signing Kylian Mbappe to a long-term contract.

    Naturally, there have also been a lot of connections to Barcelona. The former Santos star enjoyed four productive years at Camp Nou, and ever since his departure, he has been mentioned in connection with a comeback virtually every transfer window. Now that Neymar is being placed available on the market, there seems to be a good probability that will happen. Neymar is reportedly 'crazy' about returning to Barcelona, and manager Xavi Hernandez is also interested in re-signing him, according to OnzeTV3.

    In case he is forced out of PSG, Neymar would prefer a move back to Barça or to the Premier League, according to reports from Brazil on Wednesday. The most recent rumour appears to support those assertions and also states that Xavi, the manager of the Blaugrana and a former teammate of Neymar, is in favour of the transfer. Even though both parties might want Neymar back, financial constraints are probably going to keep Barcelona from re-signing him.

    The 30-year-PSG old's deal is valid till 2025. In addition, he is currently earning enormous salaries at Parc des Princes, which puts a financial strain on Barça. So, a return to Camp Nou this summer looks quite doubtful unless he is ready to give up a significant portion of his income.

