Kareena Kapoor turns 44: Discover 7 lesser-known facts about Bebo

Entertainment
Kareena’s grandfather initially named her Siddhima, but her mother later chose Kareena, inspired by Leo Tolstoy’s classic novel, Anna Karenina.
Originally aspiring to be a criminal lawyer, Kareena pivoted to studying microcomputers before discovering her true passion for Bollywood films.
Though not yet seen singing on-screen, Kareena lent her voice to the track "Jab Nahi Aaye" from the film Dev in 2002.
Kareena is an accomplished author, having written two books, including "The Style Diary of a Bollywood Diva" and a pregnancy guide for mothers.
Known for her multifaceted talents, Kareena Kapoor Khan excels as an actor, singer, and author, showcasing her versatility in the entertainment industry.
Despite her fame, Kareena has struggled with a lifelong nail-biting habit, often relying on manicures to manage this persistent quirk during public events.
Saif Ali Khan instilled a love for reading and writing in Kareena, who once lacked patience for books, fostering a literary bond in their family.