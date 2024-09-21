Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ram Lakhan to Taarzan: Top 5 must-watch movies of Gulshan Grover

    On Gulshan Grover's birthday, explore his best movies that showcase his remarkable talent and memorable performances in Indian cinema.
     

    article_image1
    Author
    Nancy Tiwari
    First Published Sep 21, 2024, 7:15 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 21, 2024, 7:15 AM IST

    Today, we celebrate the birthday of Gulshan Grover, one of the finest villains of the '90s. Dive into his iconic performances and watch these must-see films that highlight his impressive talent and memorable roles.

     

    article_image2

    Ram Lakhan (1989)

    In Subhash Ghai’s classic, Gulshan Grover portrays the cunning villain Ranjit Singh, opposing the heroic brothers Ram and Lakhan. His intense performance enhances the film’s drama, securing its place as a landmark in Indian cinema.

     

    article_image3

    Hera Pheri (2000)

    In this beloved comedy, Gulshan plays the scheming gangster “Sethji,” showcasing his exceptional comedic timing. His quirky character adds a delightful twist to the plot, contributing significantly to the film’s status as a cult favorite.

    article_image4

    Shola Aur Shabnam (1990)

    Gulshan’s portrayal of the antagonist in this romantic drama heightens the tension surrounding the love story. His impactful performance alongside established actors enriches the film’s narrative, making it a cherished classic in Indian cinema.

     

    article_image5

    Taarzan: The Wonder Car (2004)

    In this family-friendly film, Gulshan takes on a crucial role that adds intrigue to the thrilling storyline. His character's involvement enhances the excitement, making it an entertaining experience for viewers of all ages.

     

    article_image6

    Gangster: A Love Story (2006)

    In this gripping film, Gulshan delivers a compelling performance, expertly portraying a character torn between love and betrayal. His strong presence and emotional depth elevate the film’s intense narrative, marking it as a notable entry in his career.

