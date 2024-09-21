PM Modi departs for US to participate in Quad Leaders' Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has left for the United States to attend the Quad Leaders’ Summit and address the UN’s Summit of the Future. His visit also includes meeting US President Joe Biden to strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi began a three-day visit to the United States on Saturday (Sep 21), during which he will attend the Quad Leaders’ Summit and deliver an address at the UN’s 'Summit of the Future.' His itinerary also includes meeting with US President Joe Biden to strengthen and expand the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership. PM Modi will also address a gathering of the Indian community on September 22.

PM Modi to begin 3-day US visit from September 21: What's on the agenda?

At Saturday's Quad meeting, Prime Minister Modi will join Australian PM Anthony Albanese in what will serve as a farewell for U.S. President Joe Biden, who is not seeking re-election, and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who is stepping down soon.

PM Modi is also set to address the 'Summit of the Future' at the United Nations General Assembly in New York on September 23, with the theme 'Multilateral Solutions for a Better Tomorrow.'

During his visit to New York, PM Modi is scheduled to address the Indian community on September 22 and will engage with CEOs of top US companies to promote collaboration in advanced sectors such as AI, quantum computing, semiconductors, and biotechnology. Over 25,000 people have applied for tickets to the diaspora event, titled 'Modi and US: Progress Together,' set to take place in Uniondale, a suburb of New York.

In his departure statement, PM Modi said, "I look forward joining my colleagues President Biden, Prime Minister Albanese and Prime Minister Kishida for the Quad Summit. The forum has emerged as a key group of the like-minded countries to work for peace, progress and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region."

"My meeting with President Biden will allow us to review and identify new pathways to further deepen India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership for the benefit of our people and the global good," he said.

