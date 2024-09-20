'Best I've seen in my career': Mikel Arteta hails David Raya after heroics against Atalanta

David Raya made a double save early in the second-half as Arsenal earned a point away to Atalanta in their 2024-25 UEFA Champions League opener in Bergamo on Thursday (local time).

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was full of praise for his goalkeeper David Raya after the Spaniards heroics in goal earned a Champions League point away to Atalanta at Gewiss Stadium on Thursday (local time). The match ended in a goalless draw as both sides produced a lacklustre performance in Bergamo.

The dramatic incident occured early in the second-half as the referee pointed to the spot after Thomas Partey fouled Ederson inside the box. Mateo Retegui stepped up to take the penalty, but the Italian striker's shot was brilliantly saved by Raya, diving to his right. The action was not over as the 29-year-old somehow got across his goal to scoop Retegui's header from the follow through.

"I witnessed two of the best saves I've ever seen in my career from David in that moment,"Arteta said. "If you can't win, you have to take a point. We started well, then we lost control and were very inconsistent. We didn't suffer defensively, apart from the penalty,"

Atalanta manager Gian Piero Gasperini was equally impressed by Raya's heroics. "He's a cat, the first save is good but the rebound is unbelievable. The goalkeeper has been crucial," the Italian tactician said. That was the one real moment of drama and quality in an otherwise lacklustre game in Bergamo.

Raya paid tribute to Arsenal goalkeeping coach Inaki Cana whom he had consulted while VAR checked the penalty decision. "It was a long time to decide it it was a penalty so I took the decision to go to the side and I went to speak with the goalie coach about where to go and where not to god," he said.

Cana has been with the Gunners since 2019 and the 49-year-old has a done a phenomenal job with Raya, who joined the North London club, initially on loan from Brentford, last season, before making the move permanent this summer. The 29-year-old gloveman has kept four clean sheets from five games across all competitions so far this season.

