Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    World Alzheimer's Day 2024: History, Significance, Objectives, and Theme

    World Alzheimer's Day 2024, observed on September 21, aims to raise awareness, reduce stigma, and promote support for individuals affected by dementia.
     

    World Alzheimer's Day 2024: History, Significance, Objectives, and Theme NTI
    Author
    Nancy Tiwari
    First Published Sep 21, 2024, 7:30 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 21, 2024, 7:30 AM IST

    World Alzheimer’s Day, observed on September 21 each year, is a crucial moment for raising awareness about Alzheimer's disease and other forms of dementia. Established in 1994 and formally recognized by Alzheimer’s Disease International (ADI) in 2012, this day serves as a global platform for education, advocacy, and support for those affected by dementia.

    History
    The journey toward recognizing World Alzheimer’s Day began with a growing acknowledgment of dementia as a significant public health concern. With around 55 million individuals living with dementia worldwide— a figure projected to increase significantly— this day highlights the urgent need for comprehensive understanding and action.

    Significance
    World Alzheimer’s Day is essential for breaking down the barriers of stigma and discrimination that often surround dementia. By fostering open discussions and encouraging educational initiatives, the day seeks to create a more inclusive environment for individuals living with Alzheimer’s and their caregivers. It emphasizes the importance of early diagnosis and timely intervention, which can greatly enhance the quality of life for those affected.

    Theme for 2024
    The theme for World Alzheimer’s Day 2024 is "Time to Act on Dementia, Time to Act on Alzheimer's." This year’s initiatives focus on eradicating the persistent stigma and discrimination associated with dementia while improving public perceptions of the illness. By addressing these critical issues, the campaign aims to empower communities and individuals to support those living with dementia, ensuring they are treated with dignity and respect.

    Objectives
    The primary objectives of this year’s observance include increasing awareness about the signs and symptoms of dementia, promoting research into better treatment options, and advocating for improved care and support systems. Various activities, including workshops, informational sessions, and community events, are planned to engage the public and encourage participation.

    As we approach World Alzheimer’s Day 2024, it is crucial to recognize that collective action and awareness are vital in the fight against Alzheimer's disease. By working together, we can foster a society that values and supports individuals with dementia, paving the way for a brighter future for all.

    ALSO READ: Why you shouldn't serve 3 rotis? Is it a superstition or tradition?

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Check you daily horoscope: September 21, 2024 Cancer may have difficult day, good day for Scorpio and more gcw

    Check you daily horoscope: September 21, 2024 - Cancer may have difficult day, good day for Scorpio and more

    Numerology Prediction for September 21, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for September 21, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number

    Why you shouldn't serve 3 rotis? Is it a superstition or tradition? RKK

    Why you shouldn't serve 3 rotis? Is it a superstition or tradition?

    Top 5 essential vitamins for boosting hair growth and thickness RTM

    Top 5 essential vitamins for boosting hair growth and thickness

    Fresh hopes in cancer treatment: New vaccine shows promise in early trials dmn

    Fresh hopes in cancer treatment: New vaccine shows promise in early trials

    Recent Stories

    Check you daily horoscope: September 21, 2024 Cancer may have difficult day, good day for Scorpio and more gcw

    Check you daily horoscope: September 21, 2024 - Cancer may have difficult day, good day for Scorpio and more

    Ram Lakhan to Taarzan: Top 5 must-watch movies of Gulshan Grover NTI

    Ram Lakhan to Taarzan: Top 5 must-watch movies of Gulshan Grover

    Kareena Kapoor turns 44: Discover 7 lesser-known facts about Bebo NTI

    Kareena Kapoor turns 44: Discover 7 lesser-known facts about Bebo

    Kareena Kapoor turns 44: Discover 7 lesser-known facts about Bebo NTI

    Kareena Kapoor turns 44: Discover 7 lesser-known facts about Bebo

    Numerology Prediction for September 21, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for September 21, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Aravindan Neelakandan's 2023 warning on global forces dividing India gains spotlight AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Aravindan Neelakandan's 2023 warning on global forces dividing India gains spotlight

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Kanchan Gupta's 2023 analysis of refugee treatment gains new attention AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Kanchan Gupta's 2023 analysis of refugee treatment gains new attention

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Nandini Sengupta's bold 2023 take on Akbar's secularism returns to spotlight AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Nandini Sengupta's bold 2023 take on Akbar's secularism returns to spotlight

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Dr Anand Ranganathan highlights India's neglect of indigenous medicinal research AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Dr Anand Ranganathan highlights India's neglect of indigenous medicinal research

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon