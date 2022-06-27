Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is Manchester United eyeing Neymar as possible Cristiano Ronaldo replacement?

    First Published Jun 27, 2022, 11:19 AM IST

    Cristiano Ronaldo has once again been linked to moving away from Manchester United. Meanwhile, the club has reportedly targeted Neymar as his possible replacement.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Portuguese sensation Cristiano Ronaldo made his emotional return to Manchester United last season and delivered in terms of goal-scoring performances, finishing as the club's highest goal-scorer of the season. However, the Red Devils failed to deliver. It finished sixth in the English Premier League (EPL), thus qualifying for the UEFA Europa League (UEL), a competition Ronaldo has never featured in. Consequently, he has been linked to moving away from Old Trafford, mainly because of the club's inactivity in the ongoing transfer market. At the same time, Brazilian striker Neymar of French champion Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) could be his possible replacement.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    According to multiple reports, Ronaldo was initially offered to German champion Bayern Munich, which the latter turned down. Later, English giants Chelsea and their new owner Todd Boehly met with multiple agents, including Ronaldo's Jorge Mendes and discussed the possibility of him moving to Stamford Bridge.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    However, United is seemingly not interested in letting go of the Portuguese this season, as he happens to be an integral part of new club head coach Erik ten Hag's plans. While Ronaldo's boyhood club Sporting Lisbon is also wondering about the same, reports have indicated that Neymar is revaluating his future at PSG.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    In contrast, the Parisians could consider selling Neymar this term. On the other hand, as per RMC Sport, United has shortlisted the Brazilian as a possible replacement if Ronaldo does decide to move away from Old Trafford. However, United would compete with Chelsea and Newcastle United for Neymar's services.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Some reports also add that Neymar is not keen on leaving PSG this year, as it could affect his preparations for Brazil in the upcoming FIFA World Cup later this year. Besides, he also has interests from other European clubs, like Italian giants Juventus and his former Spanish club Barcelona. At the same time, the latter is currently focused on having Polish striker Robert Lewandowski.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Although Neymar has been somewhat decent with his performances in PSG, his off-the-field conduct and alleged strained relationship with club striker Kylian Mbappe has resulted in PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi considering selling the Brazilian this season. Neymar himself is upset with Khelaifi's recent comments about him.

