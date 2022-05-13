Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Doesn't look like Aguero!' Man City fans unhappy with club legend's new statue outside Etihad

    First Published May 13, 2022, 3:37 PM IST

    Manchester City have unveiled a statue of Sergio Aguero outside the Etihad Stadium to mark the 10-year anniversary of his famous title-winning goal in 2012.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Manchester City unveiled a statue of the club's legendary striker Sergio Aguero outside the Etihad Stadium on Thursday to mark the 10th anniversary of the Argentine's famous title-winning goal in 2012.

    In a video posted across social media, the statue depicts Aguero's pose after scoring City's most historic goal of all-time in the 3-2 victory over Queens Park Rangers. The video features former Sky Blues legends, including former skipper Vincent Kompany, Yaya Toure and Joe Heart, paying their tribute to the iconic striker.

    WATCH: The unveiling of Aguero's statue

    "Truthfully, it is a very beautiful thing for me, to see myself 10 years ago is very moving. In those 10 years I was able to win a lot of trophies and was able to help the club become one of the most important in the world," said Aguero, who visited the Etihad on Friday.

    "I am very grateful to the club for making this statue in recognition of my football career in Manchester. It is something very special," the striker, who moved to Barcelona last summer before retiring from the sport due to a heart condition, added.

    City said the statue, created by award-winning sculptor Andy Scott, celebrates Aguero's 'outstanding contribution to the club's success, and in particular, his pivotal role in what was arguably one of the greatest moments in sporting history for which he will be eternally remembered by Manchester City fans around the world'.

    However, City supporters appeared to be displeased with the artwork, with several fans stating that the statue does not even look like Aguero's. One user said, "Sergio Aguero's statue is awful for anyone with a pattern phobia." Another one added, "WTF is this the Aguero statue?"

    "I think this statue needs to be redone cus it doesn't look like Sergio KUN Aguero... no, no," another user expressed. There were a few who also called the statue a 'farce' and 'disrespect' to the City legend.

    The unveiling of the statute comes at the end of a week in which City finally secured Aguero's predecessor. On Tuesday, Pep Guardiola's side sealed a 51 million-pound deal for sensational Norweigian Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund.

