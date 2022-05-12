Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Did De Bruyne mimick Haaland's 'Zen' celebration in 4-goal burst? Man City star responds

    First Published May 12, 2022, 11:12 AM IST

    Kevin De Bruyne hailed a special night but felt he should have scored five after netting four times in Manchester City's thrashing of Wolves.

    Manchester City's star playmaker Kevin de Bruyne hailed a special night where he scored four goals in the Sky Blues' 5-1 win against Wolves to propel the team closer to the Premier League title. With just two games to play and a goal difference plus seven better than second-placed Liverpool, City is closing in on a fourth title in five seasons.

    The Belgium international began the rout after just seven minutes at Molineux and completed a left-footed hat-trick inside 24 minutes and then added a fourth goal on the hour. After De Bruyne netted the third goal, he celebrated in style by copying incoming sensational striker Erling Haaland's iconic meditation celebration.

    It was quite the statement from the Belgian, which came a day after City made it official that they had agreed to sign the prolific Norweigian from Borussia Dortmund. However, De Bruyne insisted that Haaland-like 'Zen' celebration was just a coincidence.

    "I did a couple of interviews and they said (it was like) Haaland, but I didn't even know. I just did it because I scored three and that never happens," De Bruyne told Sky Sports.

    The 30-year-old midfielder went close to achieving a record-equalling fifth when he hit the post in the closing moments. "It was pretty nice. When you score four goals it is always something special. It should have been five, to be honest, but I think we played well. We could have scored even more and to do that against a Wolves team who are defensively sound was really impressive." the Belgian added.

    After thrashing Newcastle 5-0 at the weekend, City has scored 10 goals since their heartbreaking Champions League semi-final loss at Real Madrid. "The feeling is still not nice, but you need to move on. We try to now win the title and whatever happened unfortunately happened and you have to move on," the Man City star concluded.

