    Guardiola hails 'unstoppable' De Bruyne as Man City inch closer to Premier League title

    First Published May 12, 2022, 11:46 AM IST

    Kevin De Bruyne produced a four-goal masterclass as Manchester City thrashed Wolves 5-1 to move three points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Playmaker Kevin de Bruyne produced a four-goal masterclass as Manchester City registered a thumping 5-1 victory against Wolves on Wednesday to move three points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    The Belgium international began the rout after just seven minutes at Molineux and completed a left-footed hat-trick inside 24 minutes and then added a fourth goal on the hour. After De Bruyne netted the third goal, he celebrated in style by copying incoming sensational striker Erling Haaland's iconic meditation celebration.

    Also read: Did De Bruyne mimick Haaland's 'Zen' celebration in 4-goal burst? Man City star responds

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    The Belgium midfielder's heroics mean City need four points from their last two games to be guaranteed a fourth Premier League title in the last five seasons. And boss Pep Guardiola has only praises for the 30-year-old star.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "Unstoppable, brilliant, awesome, outstanding, perfect! He has the ability to create the special things. Always we push him to say he is an incredible player, generous with assists, but he has to score goals and this season is the most prolific he has had since we are together," the City boss added.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "We spoke to him about running into the box and being closer to the box and this season he has done it better and better. I am very pleased for him because of course scoring four goals in the decisive part of the league right now is so important. Hopefully it will continue, not just this season but for the rest of his career - I have a feeling that he has started to enjoy scoring goals. Before it was just assists, but now I think he likes it - he likes it when his team-mates come to hug him," Guardiola stated.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    If City can win at West Ham on Sunday, they will climb six points clear of Liverpool before Jurgen Klopp's quadruple-chasing team next play in the league at Southampton on Tuesday.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    City's second goal spree in four days after the 5-0 rout of Newcastle on Sunday also gives them an important seven-goal advantage over Liverpool in the goal difference column. "If we win these games we will be champions. Now recover the players and the next final for us is against West Ham," Guardiola concluded.

