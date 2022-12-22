Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Lionel Messi verbally agrees to extend contract with PSG; shuns Barcelona, Inter Miami - Reports

    First Published Dec 22, 2022, 1:40 PM IST

    Lionel Messi has always been linked to a Barcelona return or head to Inter Miami from PSG. However, new reports suggest that the Argentine has already agreed to a verbal extension with the Parisians.

    Argentine superstar Lionel Messi is still stinking in his glory with his national side following the FIFA World Cup 2022 victory in Qatar last Sunday. While he would soon return to club duties with French champion Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), his contract remains the hot topic of discussion, ending after the ongoing season. While he has been linked to a return to his former club and Spanish giant Barcelona, USA's Major League Soccer (MLS) franchise Inter Miami has also targeted him, with legendary English owner David Beckham eager to land him. However, as per renowned football transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano, the Argentinian is all set to shun Barca and Miami to continue his life in the French capital, having already given his verbal agreement on his contract extension.

    Romano reported on his social media handles, "Lionel Messi has now reached a verbal agreement with Paris Saint-Germain to extend the contract and stay! Messi has verbally accepted to stay and continue at PSG beyond 2023, as the deal will be signed soon. Messi never accepted Inter Miami's proposal or negotiated with Barcelona, he was approached by both clubs, but it was never advanced. Still waiting for a decision on the length of the contract and salary. It will be decided in a new meeting soon — Al Khelaifi and Campos are working on it."

    Messi joined the club last season and has since plundered 23 goals in 53 contests, winning a couple of titles, including the Ligue 1 title last season. His current contract already includes the option of a one-year extension. Meanwhile, he won the Golden Ball during the WC last Sunday and is also the first player to win multiple Golden Balls in the competition.

