Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ligue 1 2022-23: 'Important to have Messi back at the heart of our game' - Galtier after PSG trumps Angers

    First Published Jan 12, 2023, 12:26 PM IST

    Ligue 1 2022-23: Lionel Messi returned and scored to hand PSG a 2-0 win over Angers at home on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Parisians boss Christophe Galtier was grateful to have the 2022 Qatar World Cup-winning Argentine back.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Argentine superstar Lionel Messi, fresh from the 2022 FIFA World Cup victory in Qatar, is back for club business. On Wednesday, he returned for French champion Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) during the 2022-23 Ligue 1 encounter against relegation-threatened Angers at home. It was a successful outing for him, as the hosts won 2-0. While Hugo Ekitike scored the opener in the fifth minute through Nordi Mukiele's assist, the Argentine doubled the lead with his winner in the 72nd, thanks to another assist from Mukiele. At the same time, the Parisians' head coach Christophe Galtier expressed his delight following the return of the WC-winning star.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    After the triumph over Angers, Galtier registered, "Thank you to our supporters for welcoming him in the way that they did. That means a lot to him. Our fans also got behind him when the game was difficult. Messi has recovered well. He has had quite a few training sessions back with us now. He seemed lighter and in perfect physical shape."

    ALSO READ: LEAGUE CUP 2022-23 - SEMI-FINAL DRAW MADE; HERE'S WHO IS PLAYING WHO AND WHEN

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "Of course, the team is different with and without Messi. He also scored an important goal for us tonight. We all know he loves scoring goals. He is the sort of player who needs goals. I spoke to him at half-time to see how he felt, and he said he felt good. It is important to have Messi back at the heart of our game. The fact that he played 90 minutes is even better," added Galtier, reports FotMob.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Galtier was also asked about the unique 3-4-2-1 formation he went in for the contest, as he explained, "It was for this game, based on how we prepared. I felt it would not work in the way we had prepared. I also spoke to my players and staff about our options, and we took a different one."

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    -->

    RELATED STORIES

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Kolkata/2nd ODI: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch live streaming and more-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 2nd ODI: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch and more

    football Carabao/EFL/League Cup 2022-23: Pep Guardiola blames Manchester City under-preparedness for quarterfinal exit vs Southampton-ayh

    League Cup 2022-23: Guardiola blames City's 'under-preparedness' for quarterfinal exit vs Southampton

    football ISL 2022-23: Hyderabad FC look to keep pace at the top as Chennaiyin FC aim to close in on playoffs snt

    ISL 2022-23: Hyderabad FC look to keep pace at the top as Chennaiyin FC aim to close in on playoffs

    IND vs SL 2022-23, Kolkata/2nd ODI: India aiming for another comprehensive win against Sri Lanka, riding on Rohit Sharma-Virat Kohli's form-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 2nd ODI: India aiming for another comprehensive win, riding on Rohit-Virat's form

    Hockey World Cup 2023: Ranveer Singh, Disha Patani, K-pop band Blackswan & others dazzle at opening ceremony snt

    Hockey World Cup 2023: Ranveer Singh, Disha Patani, K-pop band Blackswan & others dazzle at opening ceremony

    Recent Stories

    Lijo Jose Pellisery cherishes 'dream come true' experience working with superstars Mohanlal and Mammootty vma

    Lijo Jose Pellisery cherishes 'dream come true' experience working with superstars Mohanlal, Mammootty

    World is in state of crisis, cannot predict... says PM Modi at Global South summit - adt

    'World is in state of crisis, cannot predict...' says PM Modi at Global South summit

    Bhopal gas tragedy: Supreme Court questions Centre over compensation to victims AJR

    Bhopal gas tragedy: Supreme Court questions Centre over compensation to victims

    football Carabao/EFL/League Cup 2022-23: Semi-final draw made; here's who is playing who and when-ayh

    League Cup 2022-23: Semi-final draw made; here's who is playing who and when

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Kolkata/2nd ODI: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch live streaming and more-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 2nd ODI: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch and more

    Recent Videos

    Auto Expo 2023: Inside the 'electrified' world of Lexus

    Auto Expo 2023: Inside the 'electrified' world of Lexus

    Video Icon
    Lexus RX 500h breaks cover at Auto Expo 2023 Check out its full video gcw

    Lexus RX 500h breaks cover at Auto Expo 2023; Check out its full video

    Video Icon
    Maruti Suzuki unveils Concept Electric SUV eVX market launch in 2025 watch gcw

    Maruti Suzuki unveils Concept Electric SUV eVX, market launch in 2025 | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Joshimath 'sinking': Construction work at NTPC site halted as evacuations continue

    Joshimath 'sinking': Construction work at NTPC site halted as evacuations continue

    Video Icon
    Tent City along Varanasi's ghats ready to receive tourists

    'Tent City' along Varanasi's ghats ready to receive tourists

    Video Icon