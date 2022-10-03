Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    EPL 2022-23: 'The belief from the beginning was not the best' - Fernandes on United's loss to City

    Manchester United succumbed to a 3-6 loss to Manchester City in the 2022-23 EPL on Sunday. While United's Bruno Fernandes feels that the club can bounce back, he admitted that the feeling was not right.

    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Oct 3, 2022, 3:21 PM IST

    English giants Manchester United were handed a real test as to why its cross-town rival and defending champion Manchester City is far ahead of it. On Sunday, during their English Premier League (EPL) 2022-23 clash at the Etihad Stadium, the visitors were hammered 3-6, thanks to hat-tricks from Erling Haaland and Phil Foden, while Antony and Anthony Martial scored consolations. Following the thrashing, United midfielder Bruno Fernandes admitted that his side was destined to lose, especially in the opening few minutes, having not trusted itself, besides backing it to bounce back.

    "The belief from the beginning was not the best, and I think that caused us many problems and made us concede early goals. I think the second half was much better. We kept control more. We controlled the game whenever we had the ball. We were down on the result, so we had to take some risks," Fernandes said after the defeat.

    "We are disappointed. But now, it is time to focus on the next game and understand we have to get back the performances we did before [the international break], and the belief and togetherness, and understand that this cannot get us down. It has to make us improve for the future," added Fernandes to MUTV.

    Fernandes also affirmed that while United currently cannot match up with City's level, it will have to get back to the job of rebuilding. "We knew it was going to be tough, but we've had tough games before and won them. So, I think it's about mentality, attitude, togetherness and belief in the process," he concluded.

