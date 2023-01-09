La Liga 2022-23: 'Barcelona took 3 golden points to hit the table for title race' - Xavi after Atletico win

La Liga 2022-23: Barcelona gave a spirited performance to edge past Atletico Madrid 1-0 in Madrid on Sunday. The conquest has taken the Catalans atop the table, while Xavi has dubbed the three points as golden in their title race.

Spanish giants Barcelona was up against a formidable Atletico Madrid during their 2022-23 La Liga clash at the Civitas Metropolitano in Madrid on Sunday. However, the sole winning goal from French winger Ousmane Dembélé in the 22nd minute following an assist from Gavi was enough to see the Catalans through, as they have risen to the top of the points table. While Los Colchoneros are placed fifth, the Blaugrana has risen three points clear of second-placed defending champion and arch-rival Real Madrid. Meanwhile, Barca head coach Xavi has dubbed the three points "golden" while he feels it would boost the team's morale in the title race.

Speaking post victory, Xavi commented, "It's a victory, but it's not just three points. It gives us tremendous morale and confidence for the remainder of the league. We can win in a field as difficult as this, suffering, being a family. Without playing as excellently as we did against Espanyol, today we have known how to suffer, and we took three golden points. We hit the table to be candidates for this league [title]."

"Three golden points. We have taken advantage of our chance. They have pressed, and we have known how to suffer. And how important it is to keep a clean sheet. Just as I said on the Espanyol game, we deserved more, today perhaps without playing so well, we got three points," added Xavi, reports FotMob.

