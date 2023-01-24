Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Kylian Mbappe is obsessed with goals and attacking' - Christophe Galtier after PSG routs Pays de Cassel

    First Published Jan 24, 2023, 3:07 PM IST

    Kylian Mbappe hammered five as Paris Saint-Germain rout Pays de Cassel 7-0 in the Coupe de France 2022-23 on Monday. Meanwhile, Christophe Galtier stated that the Frenchman is "obsessed with goals".

    Regarding France's top attacking goal-scorer, Kylian Mbappe is the first name that would come to one's mind. Playing for French champion Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), he has been on a roll, which was the case on Monday during the 2022-23 Coupe de France clash away from home against Pays de Cassel, a sixth-tier side. The Parisians won 7-0, with Mbappe scoring on five occasions in the match. While Carlos Soler was the other goal-scorer in the game, club head coach Christophe Galtier was all praise for the Frenchman, along with the Brazilian striker Neymar, while he dubbed Mbappe as "obsessed with goals".

    Speaking to beIN SPORTS, Galtier articulated, "Kylian Mbappe's a goal-scorer. He's obsessed with goals and attacking. I'm not saying he will gain confidence, but he's up to his standard. It was important for him and Neymar to play the full game. They combined a lot and looked after each other a lot. It was good for them."

    Meanwhile, evaluating PSG's performance, Mbappe considered, "We're happy. We came to qualify and respect this team. Respect means playing at our level. We're happy. It was a great opportunity for [Pays de Cassel] and us because we also come from amateur football. We are pleased to come and play, and it is an important competition for Paris Saint-Germain."

